Renault Duster new version looks butch but contemporary

The new Renault Duster with hybrid engine has an edge over its rivals despite having no diesel engine while the styling also appeals with its butch looks, says Somnath Chatterjee.

The Renault Duster was the original compact SUV which started this genre while soon it found a fan following due to its rugged persona mixed with a reliable diesel engine. However, the Duster name faded away with new competition but now Renault has brought it back albeit with many changes for India. The Duster originally was from Dacia, owned by Renault and was supposed to be a no frills SUV but has been extensively worked for India with more features. Here is our first look.

Key Points Renault Duster returns to India with bold SUV styling, larger size, and rugged design appeal.

Feature-packed interiors include twin digital screens, panoramic sunroof, 700L boot, ADAS Level 2, and ventilated seats.

Strong hybrid powertrain with 1.8L engine + dual electric motors promises high fuel efficiency and eco-friendly driving.

Turbo petrol options: 100 bhp manual and 160 bhp DCT automatic delivering 280Nm torque for performance lovers.

Launch timeline: Hybrid E-Tech 160 debut during Diwali 2026, with prices announced by March and deliveries by April.

Positioned as a comeback SUV for Renault, competing with rivals through hybrid technology, premium features, and butch looks.

Looks tough without being overdone

The new Duster is larger than its predecessor and gains a tough look without being drenched in chrome. The stance is butch but it doesn't get flush door handles while its chunky bumpers plus cladding makes this a compact SUV for the outdoors. Size-wise it is larger than it rivals and the 18-inch wheels do fill up the wheel arches well. In short it is butch but contemporary.

Feature-packed interior surprises

The interiors have been given a premium look with twin screens, including one large touchscreen all with a full digital driver display. There is a chunky centre console with proper buttons too and below you get a small e shifter with enough storage space. Quality is as per class standards but falls short of key rivals. Even the space at the back feels a bit tight even though you get a panoramic sunroof plus all three headrests.

The massive boot at 700L makes up for that and has a powered tailgate release too. Other features include Google built in, a 360 degree camera, Adas Level 2, ventilated seats with dual power adjustment, manual boss mode for the back passenger, dual zone climate control, auto headlamps, Arkamys 6 speaker audio system and more.

Strong hybrid powertrain

The new Renault Duster will have two turbo petrol engines including a 100 bhp entry level engine and a 160 bhp 1.3l turbo petrol. The flagship turbo engine develops a lot of torque as well at 280Nm. There is a 6 speed wet clutch automatic DCT for the 160 bhp turbo while the 1.0l turbo is manual only. The strong hybrid powertrain meanwhile has a 1.8l engine with two electric motors with a near 80 percent driving to be in the electric mode. There is a 1.4kwh battery. Expect high fuel efficiency numbers for this too. Unlike the previous Duster there is no AWD for India.

Prices to be announced soon

The Strong Hybrid E-Tech 160 will start during Diwali 2026 while prices for all variants would be revealed by March with deliveries by April. The new Duster with a hybrid gains an edge over rivals despite having no diesel engine while the styling also appeals with its butch looks. For Renault, this would be a comeback of sorts and it needs this to be a success but for now, it seems to have done its homework.