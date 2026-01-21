Skoda Kushaq 2026 Facelift Adds Features, Upgrades Gearbox To Face Competition

The Skoda Kushaq steps into the limelight with the latest facelift. Somnath Chatterjee checks it out.

IMAGE: The new Skoda Kushaq. All photographs: Somnath Chatterjee

What Skoda Kushaq facelift gets Skoda Kushaq has advanced automatic gearbox

New Skoda Kushaq looks more premium now

New 17-inch alloy wheels

Panoramic sunroof

Skoda Kushaq has rear seat massager function

The Skoda Kushaq facelift brings in more features but also a more advanced automatic gearbox.

Skoda had tasted success with the Kylaq SUV being its bestseller and now it is time for the larger Kushaq to step into the limelight.

The Skoda Kushaq receives an extensive facelift and also some key changes in terms of a new automatic gearbox as well. We spent some time with the car to find out more.

New Kushaq facelift looks more premium now

This isn't some small facelift as Skoda has reworked the entire front in line with its global design language. Hence, the new Skoda Kushaq looks a lot more premium and stands out, which is crucial in a segment which has 15 or more cars.

The best part is the grille with the chrome inlets and the sharpened up front bumper design along with the connected lighting. The side profile is the same except the new 17 inch alloys while the rear now has an illuminated Skoda lettering and connected LED lighting.

Kushaq facelift gets more features including one new surprise

Open the heavy door and inside, the interiors look new, too, including a new digital instrument cluster which mimics the Kodiaq along with a larger touchscreen. Quality is good and as expected from a Skoda. Some bits like the touch climate control panel remains but the centre screen looks slick and is easy to use.

A rear seat massager!

In terms of the features list, there are driver and passenger electric seats with a ventilation function along with the much desirable panoramic sunroof.

What is even more surprising is how Skoda has added a rear seat massager function for the rear seat which is unheard of in this segment.

It however misses out on some features like a 360-degree camera and a powered handbrake. Space remains the same as before.

New automatic gearbox will increase fuel efficiency

The twin turbo petrol powertrains continue in the Skoda Kushaq while now the 1.0 TSI gains an 8 speed torque converter automatic gearbox instead of a 6 speed as it was earlier. The 1.5 TSI continues to do duty with the DSG automatic.

Overall, we feel the new Skoda Kushaq comes in at the right time when the competition is sky high but the 8-speed automatic and the refreshed looks pushes it to a premium direction.