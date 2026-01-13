HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Punching up! Now SUV capability for only ₹5.59 lakh!

Punching up! Now SUV capability for only ₹5.59 lakh!

By Rajesh Karkera
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: January 13, 2026 16:58 IST

x

The New Tata Punch is a fantastic deal for first-time buyers. You get SUV capabilities and premium features like Clima Touch Automatic Temperature Control, an integrated air purifier, and rain-sensing wipers, says Rajesh Karkera.

Tata Motors has officially re-launched its top-selling subcompact SUV.

Yes, I am calling it an SUV because, ever since it pioneered the segment in 2021, this car has impressed us by tackling bad roads and steep inclines with total confidence.

All New Tata Punch

IMAGE: Shailesh Chandra, MD & CEO, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd, launches the All-New Punch in Mumbai. All Photographs: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff

This new updated version is called the "Command Max" avatar, and it's hitting the market with a starting introductory price of just ₹5.59 Lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

More Power, More Choices

This small beast now offers an incredible range of "hearts" under the hood: A Revotron Petrol: Available in both MT and AMT.

An iCNG engine which comes with twin-cylinder technology in both MT and a world-first iCNG AMT combination for the ultimate mix of efficiency and convenience.

 

And the best in all the iTurbo MT,  the 1.2 Revotron Petrol engine now gets a powerful 1.2L turbocharged engine for those who want that extra punch.

All new Tata Punch

IMAGE: The New Tata Punch steers away in its front looks from that of the 1st gen Tata Harrier. It now gets a more modern fascia with crisper Powersight LED and Infinity Glow Lamps along with a Bull Guard Bumper with 3D front grille.

Safety

The new Punch keeps its crown as a safety leader with a 5-Star Bharat NCAP safety rating. You get maximum protection for your family without being forced to buy a much bigger car. It is built on Tata's high-strength Alfa-Arc architecture and comes with the "Tata Safety Dome".

All new Tata Punch

IMAGE: The rear tailgate now gets a continuous LED light.

Built on 4 Pillars: Bolder, Faster, Smarter, and Safer

Bolder: It commands the road with a muscular stance, a rugged 3D front grille, and new PowerSight LED Headlamps. Inside, you get "Executive Lounge" seats with extended thigh support and a flat rear floor for maximum legroom.

Smarter: Packed with tech like 26.03 cm HD infotainment touchscreen, a 360-Degree HD Surround View System, and an Auto-Dimming IRVM. It even includes a 65W fast Type-C USB charger!

Faster: The new iTurbo engine delivers a best-in-class power-to-weight ratio, making it faster and more exhilarating on both city streets and highways.

Safer: You get 6 airbags as standard across all variants, along with Electronic Stability Program (ESP), ISOFIX, and iTPMS.

All new Tata Punch

Completely new skid plates in the rear. The ground clearance still remains the best in the segment, along with a great approach and departure angle which comes in handy while tackling bad roads.

All new Tata Punch interiors

Enter the New Punch, and you are greeted by a comfortable and airy cabin. And the first thing you will see is the extra thigh support on the seats.

An interesting mix of light grey and black makes the door handles look like they are floating!

All new Tata Punch 'start' button

The start/stop button is comfortably placed on the right side of the steering.

All New Tata Punch

You get a voice-assisted sunroof in this small package, too. Along with a 65W Zipfast charger, wireless charger and ambient mood lights in the interiors on the higher trims.

All New Tata Punch 2nd row

The All New Tata Punch gets flat flooring in the rear seating area, which allows for the rear passengers to set foot comfortably, and the wide-opening doors are a boon for entering and exiting the vehicle. 

The Summary

Summing it up, the New Tata Punch is a fantastic deal for first-time buyers. You get SUV capabilities and premium features like Clima Touch Automatic Temperature Control, an integrated air purifier, and rain-sensing wipers.

Even the entry-level "Smart" trim is loaded with safety essentials like 6 Airbags and ESP, and the ₹5.59 lakh price is definitely the icing on the cake!

How does it drive? Well, wait until next week for our first drive review to find out!

The All New Tata Punch

Here's another look of the cockpit of the All New Punch, the floating type door handles do look nice, don't they?.
 

Now for the pricing of all the available variants. All prices are in lakhs and ex showroom Delhi.

PersonasRevotron Petrol MTRevotron Petrol AMTiCNG MTiCNG AMTiTurbo MT
Smart 5.59 - 6.69 - -
Pure 6.49 - 7.49 - -
Pure + 6.99 7.54 7.99 8.54 -
Pure + S 7.34 7.89 8.34 - -
Adventure 7.59 8.14 8.59 9.14 8.29
Adventure S 7.94 - 8.94 9.49 -
Accomplished 8.29 8.84 9.29 - -
Accomplished + S 8.99 9.54 - 10.54 9.79
Rajesh Karkera / Rediff.com
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Tata Motors leads EV pack, but pecking order could change
Tata Motors leads EV pack, but pecking order could change
SUVs Rule Resale Market Despite Small Cars Getting Cheaper
SUVs Rule Resale Market Despite Small Cars Getting Cheaper
1st Drive Review:Tata Harrier 1.5L Petrol
1st Drive Review:Tata Harrier 1.5L Petrol
Tata Harrier 2020: It can't get better than this!
Tata Harrier 2020: It can't get better than this!
Pleased as Punch with Tatas' latest SUV
Pleased as Punch with Tatas' latest SUV

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

14 Must-Eat Nolen Gur Mishtis Before You Die

webstory image 2

9 Winter-Perfect National Parks In India

webstory image 3

7 Winter Superfoods You Must Try

VIDEOS

This Dhanashree Verma Look Is Breaking the Internet1:14

This Dhanashree Verma Look Is Breaking the Internet

Newlyweds Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben spotted in Mumbai post wedding1:07

Newlyweds Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben spotted in Mumbai...

College students celebrate Pongal with vibrant traditional dances2:35

College students celebrate Pongal with vibrant...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO