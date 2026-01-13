Punching up! Now SUV capability for only ₹5.59 lakh!

The New Tata Punch is a fantastic deal for first-time buyers. You get SUV capabilities and premium features like Clima Touch Automatic Temperature Control, an integrated air purifier, and rain-sensing wipers, says Rajesh Karkera.

Tata Motors has officially re-launched its top-selling subcompact SUV.

Yes, I am calling it an SUV because, ever since it pioneered the segment in 2021, this car has impressed us by tackling bad roads and steep inclines with total confidence.

IMAGE: Shailesh Chandra, MD & CEO, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd, launches the All-New Punch in Mumbai. All Photographs: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff

This new updated version is called the "Command Max" avatar, and it's hitting the market with a starting introductory price of just ₹5.59 Lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

More Power, More Choices

This small beast now offers an incredible range of "hearts" under the hood: A Revotron Petrol: Available in both MT and AMT.

An iCNG engine which comes with twin-cylinder technology in both MT and a world-first iCNG AMT combination for the ultimate mix of efficiency and convenience.

And the best in all the iTurbo MT, the 1.2 Revotron Petrol engine now gets a powerful 1.2L turbocharged engine for those who want that extra punch.

IMAGE: The New Tata Punch steers away in its front looks from that of the 1st gen Tata Harrier. It now gets a more modern fascia with crisper Powersight LED and Infinity Glow Lamps along with a Bull Guard Bumper with 3D front grille.

Safety

The new Punch keeps its crown as a safety leader with a 5-Star Bharat NCAP safety rating. You get maximum protection for your family without being forced to buy a much bigger car. It is built on Tata's high-strength Alfa-Arc architecture and comes with the "Tata Safety Dome".

IMAGE: The rear tailgate now gets a continuous LED light.

Built on 4 Pillars: Bolder, Faster, Smarter, and Safer

Bolder: It commands the road with a muscular stance, a rugged 3D front grille, and new PowerSight LED Headlamps. Inside, you get "Executive Lounge" seats with extended thigh support and a flat rear floor for maximum legroom.

Smarter: Packed with tech like 26.03 cm HD infotainment touchscreen, a 360-Degree HD Surround View System, and an Auto-Dimming IRVM. It even includes a 65W fast Type-C USB charger!

Faster: The new iTurbo engine delivers a best-in-class power-to-weight ratio, making it faster and more exhilarating on both city streets and highways.

Safer: You get 6 airbags as standard across all variants, along with Electronic Stability Program (ESP), ISOFIX, and iTPMS.

Completely new skid plates in the rear. The ground clearance still remains the best in the segment, along with a great approach and departure angle which comes in handy while tackling bad roads.

Enter the New Punch, and you are greeted by a comfortable and airy cabin. And the first thing you will see is the extra thigh support on the seats.

An interesting mix of light grey and black makes the door handles look like they are floating!

The start/stop button is comfortably placed on the right side of the steering.

You get a voice-assisted sunroof in this small package, too. Along with a 65W Zipfast charger, wireless charger and ambient mood lights in the interiors on the higher trims.

The All New Tata Punch gets flat flooring in the rear seating area, which allows for the rear passengers to set foot comfortably, and the wide-opening doors are a boon for entering and exiting the vehicle.

The Summary

Summing it up, the New Tata Punch is a fantastic deal for first-time buyers. You get SUV capabilities and premium features like Clima Touch Automatic Temperature Control, an integrated air purifier, and rain-sensing wipers.

Even the entry-level "Smart" trim is loaded with safety essentials like 6 Airbags and ESP, and the ₹5.59 lakh price is definitely the icing on the cake!

How does it drive? Well, wait until next week for our first drive review to find out!

Here's another look of the cockpit of the All New Punch, the floating type door handles do look nice, don't they?.

