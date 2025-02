On Saturday, February 1, 2025, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented a record eighth Budget in the Lok Sabha.

A visual overview of Nirmalaji's Budget:

IMAGE: A grateful Indian bows down in front of a television screen in a Bikaner showroom during the live telecast of the Union Budget 2025, February 1, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com