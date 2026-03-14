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Home  » Business » Love At First Look: Ferrari 849 Testarossa Launched In India

Love At First Look: Ferrari 849 Testarossa Launched In India

By RAJESH KARKERA, HITESH HARISINGHANI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 14, 2026 14:19 IST

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Ferrari unveiled the 1,050-hp 849 Testarosa in Mumbai, blending aggressive design with a hybrid V8 powertrain capable of 0-100 km/h in just 2.25 seconds.

The Ferrari 849 Testarossa

IMAGE: The Ferrari 849 Testarossa. All photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

The energy is electric at the Jio Convention Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai... literally and figuratively!

Launched today by Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna -- who visited Varanasi before he landed in Mumbai; he says he was just amazed at the Indian attitude of 'It will be done' however hard an effort one needs to put in. And that is what he said is the attitude of the engineers at Ferrari who built the masterpiece... The 849 Testarosa

 

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna

IMAGE: Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna.

Key Points

  • Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna launched the 849 Testarosa at Mumbai's Jio Convention Centre.
  • Power comes from a 4-litre twin-turbo V8 paired with three electric motors, eliminating turbo lag.
  • The hybrid system produces 1,050 horsepower, enabling a 0–100 km/h sprint in just 2.25 seconds.

The design is a masterclass in aggressive aerodynamics.

Those rectangular LED headlamps connected by a gloss-black 'visor' strip give it a retro-futuristic face that looks incredible under the red event lights here.

From the side, the sharp vertical black trim wrapping around the rear fenders creates a silhouette that's going to look insane in high-speed tracking shots. It’s low, wide, and mean.

Talking about hight speed!.. Under the hood is a 4 Litre twin turbo V8 engine paired with not one.. but three electric motors.. which reduces the turbo lag on excelleratioj to NIL and guess what the HP is on this beast on fire! 1050.. Yes 1050Hp which gives you a 0 to 100 speed in just 2.25 seconds!!

RAJESH KARKERA, HITESH HARISINGHANI

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