TVS Ntorq 150 Review: Lightweight, Fast and Surprisingly Practical

The TVS Ntorq 150 brings stronger performance, modern features and lightweight agility to India's growing performance scooter segment, discovers Rajesh Alva.

IMAGE: TVS Ntorq 150 is designed for riders who seek a blend of style, performance, technology and everyday usability. All photographs: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

After the runaway success of the Ntorq 125, TVS has expanded its winning formula with the new Ntorq 150, a performance-oriented scooter aimed squarely at rivals such as the Aprilia SR 175, Hero Xoom 160 and Yamaha Aerox 155.

While it isn’t an all-new platform, the Ntorq 150 builds on the strengths of its predecessor with a larger engine, upgraded hardware and sharper performance.

The result is a scooter that blends speed, agility and everyday usability more effectively than most competitors in the segment.

Key Points TVS Ntorq 150 expands the popular Ntorq lineup with a larger engine, improved performance and upgraded electronics.

The scooter produces 13.2 PS and 14.2 Nm, offering quick acceleration and a top speed of around 109 km/h.

At just 115 kg, it is the lightest scooter in the segment, aiding agility, acceleration and urban maneuverability.

Features include traction control, front ABS, TFT display with connectivity and TVS’s iGo Assist torque boost.

Priced from ₹1.09 lakh, it is the most affordable performance scooter competing with Aerox 155, Xoom 160 and SR 175.

TVS Ntorq 150 Design and Features

IMAGE: Even the goat stops to admire the new ride.

The Ntorq 150 carries forward the familiar design language but sharpens the details with bolder styling and vibrant colour options targeted at younger riders.

Its quad-LED headlamp setup may divide opinion visually, but it delivers outstanding illumination and ranks among the best lighting systems on any scooter in India.

The top variant features a TFT display borrowed from the Apache RTR 310, offering crisp graphics, smartphone connectivity and over-the-air updates. However, it surprisingly misses a useful readout such as distance-to-empty (fuel range).

Key features include:

Traction control

Front-wheel ABS

Rear brake lock

Premium switchgear inspired by TVS’s Apache lineup

Priced from ₹1.09 lakh, the Ntorq 150 is also the most affordable scooter in its performance segment, significantly undercutting its rivals.

Engine and Performance

IMAGE: Exhaust sound is very bassy and throaty.

Powering the scooter is a reworked version of the Ntorq 125 engine, enlarged to deliver stronger performance.

The motor produces 13.2 PS (9.7 kW) at 7,000 rpm and 14.2 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm, with TVS’s iGo Assist providing a brief torque boost during rapid acceleration.

Riders can choose between two riding modes:

Race Mode - sharper throttle response with stronger acceleration and more aggressive power delivery

Street Mode - smoother throttle behaviour with improved fuel efficiency

In Race Mode, the scooter feels genuinely quick. It reaches 85 km/h with ease and can stretch to a top speed of around 109 km/h, slightly exceeding the company’s claimed 104 km/h.

Despite its sporty intent, the engine remains smooth and refined during daily riding, with noticeable vibrations only appearing beyond 95 km/h.

IMAGE: TVS SmartXonnect also supports features such as voice assist.

The TVS Ntorq 150 also features SmartXonnect system, primarily accessed via a 5-inch TFT display (on the top variant) with 50+ features.

Key functionalities include turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call/SMS alerts, ride statistics, last parked location, and voice assistance with Alexa integration.

Ride and Handling Impressions

IMAGE: Comes equipped with ABS and traction control.

One of the Ntorq 150’s more unusual choices is its 12-inch wheels, unlike rivals that typically use 14-inch units. It features tubeless alloy wheels with a front tyre size of 100/80-12 and a rear tyre size of 110/80-12.

While this might seem like a disadvantage, in real-world conditions it helps the scooter strike a balanced character, offering sporty agility without sacrificing everyday comfort.

The suspension is slightly firm, but it avoids the harshness often associated with sporty scooters. Broken roads and potholes are handled reasonably well.

At normal cruising speeds, stability remains reassuring up to around 80-85 km/h.

IMAGE: TVS Ntorq 150 features a comfortable seat-height of 770 mm.

Where the Ntorq truly shines is in city traffic. Its lightweight chassis allows quick direction changes and effortless filtering through tight gaps.

Weighing just 115 kg, the Ntorq 150 is the lightest scooter in its class, almost 25 kg lighter than the Hero Xoom 160. This low weight plays a key role in its brisk acceleration, nimble handling and overall fun factor.

Braking performance is another highlight. The single-channel ABS system delivers confident stopping power with good tyre grip and balanced braking feel.

Comfort is well managed too. The well-cushioned seat easily accommodates larger riders, making it suitable for everyday two-up riding.

Practicality, however, is a mixed bag. The 22-litre under-seat storage can accommodate only a half-face helmet, while the front cubby storage isn’t particularly great.

IMAGE: 22-litre under-seat storage can accommodate only a half-face helmet.

The floorboard space is also limited, reflecting the scooter’s sporty design priorities.

When ridden gently in the city and kept below 70 km/h on highways, the scooter returns a respectable fuel efficiency of around 47 km/l.

Verdict

IMAGE: It features a muscular design language with sharp body lines, aerodynamic detailing and premium finishes that elevate its sporty character.

The TVS Ntorq 150 successfully pushes the Ntorq formula into the performance scooter segment.

By building on the proven Ntorq 125 platform while adding more power, improved electronics and a lightweight chassis, TVS has created one of the most engaging scooters in its category.

It may not match the high-speed stability of larger 14-inch-wheel rivals, and practicality isn’t class-leading. But its strong acceleration, sharp handling and everyday comfort make it easy to live with.

Add the lowest starting price in the segment, and the Ntorq 150 becomes a compelling proposition.

For riders seeking a quick, lightweight, entertaining and daily-usable scooter, the Ntorq 150 stands out as one of the most attractive options in India's rapidly growing performance scooter segment.

What we like Quick acceleration and lively performance

Lightest scooter in segment

Excellent quad-LED headlamp illumination

Feature-rich TFT display with connectivity

Most affordable performance