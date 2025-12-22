1st Drive Review: Tata Harrier 1.5L Petrol

The Hyperion Hawk: Driven! Yes, the Tata Harrier is named after a species of hawk. And this car is just like it. It swoops down onto the road, gripping every bit of the tarmac there is.

The Tata Harrier has been a staple of Indian roads since 2019. Originally born with a diesel heart, its design remains one of the most striking SUV silhouettes to date, further refined by the 'Wow' factor of its 2020 facelift.

IMAGE: Navigating the roads of Delhi are a breeze for the Tata Harrier 1.5L TGDI Hyperion. All Photographs: Anchal Mundkur for Rediff

Fast forward five years: As diesel faces increasing regulatory hurdles, Tata has introduced a fresh alternative to the Harrier.ev. Meet the 1.5L Hyperion TGDI, a completely new petrol heart designed for the Harrier and Safari.

A Refined Driving Experience

While the petrol variant looks familiar to its electric and diesel siblings, it announces itself with a sophisticated, soft grunt from the Hyperion engine.

Unlike the more audible presence of older models, this engine is surprisingly peppy and packs a punch without the intrusive noise which we saw in the New Tata Safari.

We drove the Harrier around the most packed streets of Delhi and here is how the 1.5L HYPERION Turbo Petrol Engine with 170 Ps and 280 Nm performed.

WATCH: The first drive of the Tata Harrier 1.5L TGDI Hyperion. Video: Anchal Mundkur for Rediff

We drive the 6 Speed AT. This Tata Harrier also comes with an MT transmission

Premium Interiors & Technology

The highlights are that the interior is as much about luxury as it is about performance. You can feel the premium aesthetics as soon as you enter the cabin: The cabin features Oyster White leatherette seats complemented by a Dual-Tone Titan finish dashboard.

The driving experience is enhanced by the cinematic audio, yes, Dolby here too, just like other modern cars today. And we do get the connected tech, including Alexa Home-to-Car connectivity.

The power-adjustable front seats with 3 memory functions are a delight. It feels like the vehicle is welcoming you as soon as you open the door. Adjusting to your personal preference. See the feature in the video above.

A voice-assisted panoramic sunroof with mood lighting. A sliding armrest for ergonomic comfort. The rear seat Boss mode, the aircraft inspired headrests in the rear... the list does go on.

The Harrier Petrol, just like its EV counterpart, gets the VisionX E-IRVM which comes with a built-in Dash Cam and DVR for both the front and rear. No need to buy a separate dashcam any more!

Safety remains a cornerstone with Tata Motors, and this new Harrier model continues this legacy with BNCAP Safety.

ADAS Level 2 works well with slight nudges from the car so that it does not feel like the car is taking over your driving experience completely!

The Drive Conclusion

IMAGE: The Tata Harrier 1.5L TGDI Hyperion in the wee hours of the morning where India Gate is barely visible in the smog.

Now, finally, much to my disbelief, the Tata Harrier Petrol is proof that stepping away from diesel doesn't mean sacrificing a thrilling drive.

The 1.5-litre Hyperion petrol engine masterfully blends everyday driving with a sophisticated, tech-laden interior that elevates the entire experience.

While we eagerly await the final pricing and real-world mileage figures, the buzz is already building. Get ready to see the Hyperion Harrier dominate social media feeds as it aims to take over the SUV market.