Tata Motors delivers a knock-out Punch.ev

With its Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model Tata Motors just redrew the EV battle lines, says Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

Since the first Punch.ev hit our roads in early 2024, it has been a game-changer for first-time EV buyers. But on Froday, Tata Motors didn't just relaunch the Punch.ev in a better avatar, they essentially declared war on the competition with prices starting at just ₹9.69 Lakh.

But the biggest headline wasn't just the car. It is how you can buy it.

IMAGE: Shailesh Chandra, managing director – TMPVL & TPEML, at the launch of the New Tata Punch.ev, Mumbai, February 20 2026. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Tata Motors has introduced the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model, which was first introduced by MG Motors India when they launched the Windsor EV where car buyers only buy the car and not the battery... Which is then rented, or purchased on EMi in this case.

With the Punch.ev you can now drive home the New Punch.ev for a starting price of just ₹6.49 Lakh, paying for the battery separately via an EMI of ₹2.6 per km.

It is a move designed to bring EV ownership to price parity with petrol cars, and if the crowd's reaction was any indication, it looks like it's going to work.

What’s New? Beyond the 2024 Version

Bigger, Bolder Batteries: While the original offered 25kWh and 35kWh packs, the new version steps up to 30 kWh and a flagship 40 kWh pack.

The 468 km Milestone: The 40 kWh battery boasts an ARAI-certified range of 468 km and a "Real World C75" range of approximately 355 km.

Fast Charging: Charging times have been slashed. You can now juice up from 20% to 80% in just 26 minutes. Need a quick boost? A 15-minute "chai break" charge now gives you 135 km of real-world range.

Next-Gen Cabin Tech: The dashboard now features twin 26.03 cm (10.25") HD screens, one for the digital cockpit and one for the HARMAN infotainment system.

Arcade.ev 2.0: This is an in-car app suite that lets you stream OTT content, browse the web, or play games while parked.

Premium Comfort & Safety Upgrades: Tata has successfully "democratised" luxury features usually reserved for SUVs two segments higher.

Front Ventilated Leatherette Seats: For those humid Mumbai summers.

SOS Calling Function: Integrated E-Call and B-Call buttons for instant emergency or breakdown assistance.

Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Hold.

360° Surround View Camera: Paired with a Blind Spot View Monitor for effortless city navigation.

The Ultimate Peace of Mind

Perhaps the most significant "mic drop" of the afternoon was that the battery pack now comes with a Lifetime HV Battery Warranty on the 40kWh battery, and for the 30kWh battery users a warranty of eight years, extendable up to 2 years.

This offers unlimited kilometre coverage for 15 years for the first owner, effectively silencing any lingering "range anxiety" or "battery health" concerns.

Test by Fire

IMAGE: A video that was shown at the launch. This took everybody's breath away! Video: Courtesy Tata Motors.

Here's a video that was shown at the launch. This one took everybody's breath away!

The Verdict

Well, it surely looks appealing.. with the Tata Punch always being a pleasure to drive on the road and off it too.

But for the right verdict, let us first drive the car and tell you about it in the coming weeks. In the meantime, see the variants and their launch prices below.

IMAGE: The complete range of the New Tata Punch.ev and their introductory prices. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Coming Soon >> The First Drive Review of the 2026 Tata Punch.ev.