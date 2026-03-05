Drive Review: 2026 Tata Punch.ev is no longer just a city car

With the 40kWh battery and 65kW faster charging, it is now a legitimate primary car for a small family that can handle weekend trips easily, says Rajesh Karkera.

When we think of EVs, the first thing that comes to mind is the range. And THIS is exactly why a newer, sturdier Punch.ev was needed.

The New 2026 Tata Punch.ev now gets a 40kWh long range battery, which in the real world will easily give you a 350+ km range in one charge. And an option of a lower 35kWh battery, which is lighter on the pockets, but is still better than its predecessor.

Don't let the specs fool you. While the torque has been standardised to 154Nm, the new integrated motor and shorter gearing make it feel punchier than the old model.

The 0-100 km/h is now under 9 seconds, and the feel in Sport Mode, the "instant torque" is quite addictive for city overtakes.

In Eco Mode, the power delivery is smoothed out to prevent that jerky "EV lunge," making the Punch.ev much better for passengers.

Here is the video review of the first drive in Kochi.

WATCH: The first drive of the 2026 Tata Punch.ev. Photographs and Video: Hitesh Harisinghani and Rajesh Karkera/Rediff

The Exterior

The 2026 Tata Punch.ev adopts a cleaner, more mature aesthetic look by ditching the full-width front LED bar for a minimalist sealed-off grille and a redesigned bumper with a textured silver skid plate.

The most significant update at one glance is the replacement of its traditional black cladding plastics with a new matte grey cladding that runs across the bumpers, wheel arches, and doors.

This "Grey-out" look will work better in the long run, as we have seen the black plastics are a tad hard to keep clean, especially in areas where cars are washed with hard water.

The rear now features the 'Infinity Glow' connected LED taillights, which do look premium. And the new matte-grey 16-inch alloys do make the exterior look more distinct from its petrol sibling than ever before.

The Interiors

Now this is where it gets quite plasticky... With the door armrests getting a textured finish, this can easily get your elbow skin bruised if brushed with force. Do see the video review

The change in the power window switches is genuinely an interesting touch. But might take time getting used to.

Ride & Handling

The Punch.ev, just like its predecessors, remains one of the best-suspended cars in its class.

It absorbs potholes and speed breakers like a much larger SUV. The 195mm ground clearance gives you total peace of mind on bad roads, although there is still noticeable body roll if you take corners too fast, but that is one SUV feel that doesn't feel so bad :)

The "Tech" Experience

The cabin finally feels like a 2026 car with Google Maps now projecting directly onto the 10.25-inch driver's display. No more glancing at the centre screen.

A very thoughtful feature has been introduced by Tata Motors. If you forget to switch off your high beams in a well-lit city area, the car will alert you to dip them so that the other drivers on the road are not blinded.

The paddle shifters to control the regen levels are just perfect. Level 3 is strong enough for near "one-pedal" driving, though it won't come to a full stop on its own.

Charging: The Big Level Up

The charging speed is the hidden hero of this update.

The Punch.ev now supports 65kW DC fast charging (up from 50kW). which means that you can add 135 km of range in just 15 minutes of charge. That’s basically a quick coffee break on a highway trip.

The Verdict

As we have always mentioned before, the Tata Punch is one of the best small SUVs in India that is true to its SUV tag, in fact this is the only small SUV which can really do everything that a big burly SUV can, and now the EV version makes the Punch.ev no longer just a city car. With the 40kWh battery and 65kW faster charging, it is now a legitimate primary car for a small family that can handle weekend trips easily. Stress free!