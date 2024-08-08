All That You Wanted to Know about Tata Curvv

While the electric version will open for bookings starting August 12, the internal combustion engine (ICE) counterparts will make their debut after September 2, says Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com.

All photographs: Rajesh Karkera/ Rediff.com IMAGE: The front design of the Tata Curvv .ev is similar to the other Tata cars, namely the Nexon Ev and the Punch Ev. A significant change is the electronic door of the charging socket behind the logo, which will shut automatically if you forget to close it.

Tata Motors on Wednesday unveiled its much-anticipated Curvv, a vehicle that has been in the spotlight since its concept debut at the 2022 Auto Expo.

The electric variant, the Tata Curvv .ev, was launched to much fanfare, with an introductory price of ₹17.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

While the electric version will open for bookings starting August 12, the internal combustion engine (ICE) counterparts will make their debut after September 2.

Tata Motors has introduced the Curvv .ev in two battery options: a 45kWh and a 55kWh capacity.

IMAGE: The Tata Curvv .ev stands tall with a ground clearance of 190 mm and the steep sloping stance gives the vehicle the identity of a coupe.

To simplify the customer's choice, the company has categorised the vehicle to suit four distinct personas: Accomplished, Creative, Pure, and Smart. Each persona is designed to resonate with different customer profiles.

Accomplished: Represents success, achievement, and overcoming challenges.

Creative: Embodies a youthful, inquisitive spirit and a passion for exploration.

Pure: Focuses on living in the moment, enjoying simple pleasures, and a sophisticated lifestyle.

Smart: Emphasises practicality, results-oriented approach, and wise decision-making.

A noteworthy addition to the Curvv lineup is the inclusion of paddle shifters for the dual-clutch automatic (DCA) models, enhancing the driving experience.

However, the star of Wednesday's launch was undoubtedly the Tata Curvv .ev with its fast charging capability of getting a 150 km range in just 15 mins with a charger of > 70W which can be located using the IRA app from Tata Motors, top speed of 160 kmph, and a 0 to 100 sprint in 8.6 seconds.

IMAGE: The dashboard of the Tata Curvv .ev sports Tata's smart digital steering wheel, a 10.25 inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3 inch infotainment touch screen.

The Curvv .ev's interior features superior materials and craftsmanship compared to previous models and the spacious cabin is equipped with ventilated front seats.

But all features apart, for electric vehicle buyers, range is the most crucial factor and Tata Motors has addressed this by providing estimated real-world ranges for both battery options.

IMAGE: Anand Kulkarni, Chief Product Officer, Head of HV programs and Customer Service, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd displaying the real world and ARAI range of their electric vehicles.

The 45kWh battery is expected to deliver a range of 330 to 350 kilometres on a single charge, while the 55kWh battery boasts an estimated real-world range of 400 to 425 kilometres.

Another highlight is the Curvv's generous boot space. With a base capacity of 500 litres, it can be expanded to a substantial 973 litres by folding down the 60:40 split rear seats.

The electronic tailgate with gesture control in the higher-end variants adds a premium touch.

Talking about storage space, the Tata Curvv .ev also offers storage for your knickknacks in the trunk.

Six airbags and ESP, ABS with EBD come standard across all variants, offering a comfortable and secure environment for both passengers and the driver. Also standard are a host of other features like LED head lamps and tail lamps, flush door handles which make the vehicle more aerodynamic, power windows, multi-drive modes etc to name a few.

IMAGE: From left: Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, Anand Kulkarni, Chief Products Officer, Head of HV Programs and Customer Service, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd and Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd at the launch.

To prioritise pedestrian safety, Anand Kulkarni said the Curve has onboarded AVAS (Acoustic Vehicle Alert System). Normally an EV is noiseless, and pedestrians are unable to hear it unless the driver honks, and the AVAS alerts soft sound alerts in crowded areas during slow speeds of up to 20km/h speed.

Another safety feature is the ADAS 2 for the top end versions.

Also on display at the launch was the Tata Curve ICE engine which will be launched on September 2 this year.

IMAGE: The ICE variant of the Tata Curvv.

The main difference you can see is in the front, especially the front grille and the design of the alloy wheels.

The interiors of both the ICE and the Ev are similar with the 12.3 inch infotainment screen and the 10.25 inch MID cluster, the only difference being the interior colours.

IMAGE: The Tata Curvv has much more space inside with ample legroom for all passengers.

The top variants of both the Tata Curve ICE and the Tata Curvv .ev get a panoramic sunroof.

And just like Tata Motors did with the Tata Punch, this time they took the Tata Curvv .ev on a climb up to 11,930 ft above sea level to Sandakphu.

See the video below

SEE: The Tata Curvv .ev navigates the steep slopes . Video: Kind courtesy Tata Motors.

Overall, the Tata Curvv represents a significant step forward for Tata Motors, and combines a stylish design, lots of advanced technology, and practical features to cater to a wide range of customers.