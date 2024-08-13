New Force Gurkha Conquers The Rough And Tough

This, my friends, is the ultimate off-road champion, gloats Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com.

For an off-road enthusiast like me, the ideal vehicle has always been a rugged 4x4.

I always envisioned something like the classic Land Rovers of the '70s from the comic books of Phantom, the Ghost Who Walks, or the Mahindra Thar 4x4 in all its avatars including the MM40 and the Mahindra Classic to be my companion.

Then, in 2022, my search for the perfect off-road companion led me to the Force Gurkha. The only vehicle in India which comes with a factory-fitted Snorkel.

While its capabilities were undeniable, a test drive revealed many drawbacks. The 91 horsepower engine felt underpowered, and the stark, utilitarian interiors left my wife unimpressed.

But fear not, fellow adventurers!

2024 brings a revamped Force Gurkha that's sure to turn heads.

IMAGE: The new Force Gurkha.

The new Gurkha BS6.2 boasts a powerful 140 BHP engine with 320 Nm of torque, a significant upgrade from the previous version.

The wheel size is now a solid 18 inches.

And that's not all -- there's now a practical 5-door option (we'll delve into that later).

The Gurkha's imposing stance on the road remains unmatched. As always, it is a true head-turner that demands respect.

But the improvements extend beyond the exterior. Gone are the bland interiors of the past.

IMAGE: Interiors of the New Force Gurkha 2024. Photograph: Kind courtesy Force Motors

The new 3 door Force Gurkha 2024 features a surprisingly comfortable cabin with easily accessible captain seats in the second row which can be accessed from the rear door.

Plus, a modern touch comes with a 9-inch infotainment screen and a digital MID cluster.

IMAGE: Inside the 2024 Force Gurkha.

The dash is still the bare minimum, and the infotainment unit from Nippon Audiotronix does look a bit out of place but compared with the previous model, this looks and feels much better.

Drivers can also choose between Eco and Power drive modes, alongside the classic 2WD and 4WD options, which are now conveniently controlled by a rotary switch.

IMAGE: The 4WD switch dial.

The 2024 Gurkha's driving experience is noticeably smoother, even on highways. However, let's be honest, this beast wasn't built for smooth tarmac.

The short-wheelbase 3-door Gurkha thrives in the absence of roads.

That's why we found ourselves in a secret location in Maharashtra, far from the tourist crowds and potential environmental damage.

This, my friends, is the ultimate off-road champion. Take a look at the short video below of the drive in the wilderness.

This drive was done in just 2WD. The 4WD was not engaged, and this is why driving the Gurkha on bad roads is when you realise its potential.

The suspension is built to take on all the ruggedness of the slush, mud and rocks on the road. And the new BS6.2 engine is much, much quieter.

Inside the cabin is where the calmness mostly reflects. The NVH levels seem to be very good in this New Gurkha.

The 4x4 is completely mechanical. So if you're looking at electrical switches to stitch to 4WD from 2WD, this car is not for you.

But once you drive this car, the confidence that one gets to go 'anywhere' cannot be compared.

IMAGE: Rear view of the 2024 Gurkha.

The Gurkha comes with an extremely sturdy goods carrier, built exactly for this vehicle, with a jerry can section on it too. And a robust widescreen guard. But surprisingly, all this is included in the accessories.

The ex-showroom price of the 3-door Force Gurkha 2024 is ₹ 16,75,000 ex-showroom. And the 5-door, 6-seater is available at ₹ 18,00,000 ex-showroom.

Stay tuned for more on the Gurkha 5-door.

All photographs and video by Rajesh Karkera/ Rediff.com