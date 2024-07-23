News
Rediff.com  » Business » Mumbai Watches Nirmalaji's Budget

Mumbai Watches Nirmalaji's Budget

By REDIFF MONEY
July 23, 2024 18:32 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, presented the Union Budget for 2024-2025, the first Budget of Prime Minister Narendra D Modi-led government's third term in office.

IMAGE: A giant screen displays the Budget at the Bombay Stock Exchange building. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

 

IMAGE: A man watches the Budget on the screen. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

 

IMAGE: A man walks past by the giant screen displaying the Budget inside the BSE. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

 

IMAGE: A lady watches the Budget at an electronics showroom in Dadar, north central Mumbai. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

 

IMAGE: A boy mops the floor during the display of the Budget. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

 

IMAGE: A man sips tea while watching the Budget. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

 

IMAGE: People walk past a screen displaying Budget at a railway station in Mumbai. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

