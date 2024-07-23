Budget & Tax: Experts Will Answer Your Questions Here

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented the first Budget of the new Modi government. How does her latest Budget impact you, the taxpayer?

You can ask tax gurus -- Mihir Tanna, Samkit Maniar, Vivek Lala and Anil Rego -- and they will answer your questions.

Among these changes the finance minister has proposed is the raising of the standard deduction for salaried employees from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000 under the new tax regime. How much will this help you, as a salaried employee, to save money?

How will the proposal to levy no tax on income up to Rs 3 lakh per year, 5 per cent tax on income earned between Rs 3 lakh to Rs 7 lakh, 10 per cent tax on income earned between Rs 7 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, 20 per cent tax on income earned between Rs 12 lakh to Rs 15 lakh and 30 per cent tax on income earned above Rs 30 lakh and above, impact taxpayers?

How will the increase in short term capital gains tax from 15 per cent to 20 per cent and the increase in long term capital gains tax from 10 per cent to 12.5 per cent tax impact mutual fund and stock market investors and traders?

You can also ask your queries related to:

How to claim all possible deductions to reduce tax outgo?

With the increase in standard deduction under the new tax regime from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000 which regime -- new or old -- is better now for salaried taxpayers?

Whatever your queries related to the Union Budget 2024-2025, our expert panel can help.

Ask your questions to these rediffGURUS!

Mihir Ashok Tanna works with a well-known chartered accountancy firm in Mumbai. He has more than 15 years of experience in direct taxation.

CA Samkit Maniar has eight years of experience in income tax, mergers and acquisitions and estate planning.

Vivek Lala has been working as a tax planner since 2018.

Anil Rego, an expert in income tax and wealth management, has 20 years of experience in the field of personal finance.

