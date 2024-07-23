News
Yay or nay? Rate Sitharaman's 7th Budget!

Yay or nay? Rate Sitharaman's 7th Budget!

By REDIFF MONEY
July 23, 2024 15:21 IST
IMAGE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shows the Budget tablet before presenting the Budget 2024-25, in New Delhi on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. Photograph: Altaf Hussain/Reuters

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her seventh straight Budget speech on July 23, 2024 revised the tax slabs under the new regime.

 

It was also the first budget of Modi 3.0, and highlighted its reliance on allies by rewarding states with key NDA partners.

The budget has also focused on creating job opportunities for youngsters, providing homes for the poor, abolished angel tax -- in short, covered a wide base under its net.

So tell us, does Sitharaman's 7th consecutive Budget deserve cheers or boos?

Rate the Budget 2024.

REDIFF MONEY
 
