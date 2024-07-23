Budget 2024: What is cheaper, what is costlier

Gold, silver and other precious metals along with imported mobile phones, certain cancer drugs and medical devices are set to become cheaper with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing cuts in customs duty in the Union Budget 2024-25.

Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

However, certain items such as imported garden umbrellas and laboratory chemicals are also set to become costly due to an increase in basic customs duty.

The following is a list of items set to become cheaper and costlier.

CHEAPER

Gold bar and dore

Silver bar and dore

Platinum, Palladium, Osmium, Ruthenium and Iridium

Coins of precious metals

Platinum and Palladium used in the manufacture of noble metal solutions, noble metal compounds and catalytic convertors

Cancer Drugs: Trastuzumab Deruxtecan, Osimertinib, Durvalumab

Medical Equipment

All types of polyethylene for use in manufacture of orthopaedic implants

X-ray tubes for use in manufacture of X-ray machines for medical, surgical, dental or veterinary use

Flat panel detectors (including scintillators) for use in manufacture of X-ray machines for medical, surgical, dental or veterinary use

Imported cellular mobile phone

Charger/Adapter of cellular mobile

Printed Circuit Board Assembly (PCBA) of cellular mobile phone

Specified capital goods for use in manufacture of solar cells or solar modules, and parts for manufacture of such capital goods

Shea nuts

Fish lipid oil for use in manufacture of aquatic feed

Crude fish oil for use in manufacture of aquatic feed

Natural Graphite

Natural sands of all kinds

Quartz

Critical Minerals

Lithium carbonates

Lithium oxide and hydroxide

Nitrates of potassium

Steel Sector

Ferro Nickel and Blister Copper

Textile and Leather Sector

Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) for use in the manufacture of Spandex Yarn

COSTLIER

Poly vinyl chloride (PVC) flex films (also known as PVC flex banners or PVC flex sheets)

Garden umbrellas

Laboratory chemicals

Solar glass for manufacture of solar cells or solar modules

Tinned copper interconnect for manufacture of solar cells or solar modules.