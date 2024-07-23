News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Budget 2024: What is cheaper, what is costlier

Budget 2024: What is cheaper, what is costlier

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 23, 2024 15:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Gold, silver and other precious metals along with imported mobile phones, certain cancer drugs and medical devices are set to become cheaper with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing cuts in customs duty in the Union Budget 2024-25.

Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

However, certain items such as imported garden umbrellas and laboratory chemicals are also set to become costly due to an increase in basic customs duty.

 

The following is a list of items set to become cheaper and costlier.

CHEAPER

Gold bar and dore

Silver bar and dore

Platinum, Palladium, Osmium, Ruthenium and Iridium

Coins of precious metals

Platinum and Palladium used in the manufacture of noble metal solutions, noble metal compounds and catalytic convertors

Cancer Drugs: Trastuzumab Deruxtecan, Osimertinib, Durvalumab

Medical Equipment

All types of polyethylene for use in manufacture of orthopaedic implants

X-ray tubes for use in manufacture of X-ray machines for medical, surgical, dental or veterinary use

Flat panel detectors (including scintillators) for use in manufacture of X-ray machines for medical, surgical, dental or veterinary use

Imported cellular mobile phone

  • Charger/Adapter of cellular mobile
  • Printed Circuit Board Assembly (PCBA) of cellular mobile phone
  • Specified capital goods for use in manufacture of solar cells or solar modules, and parts for manufacture of such capital goods

Shea nuts

  • Fish lipid oil for use in manufacture of aquatic feed
  • Crude fish oil for use in manufacture of aquatic feed

Natural Graphite

Natural sands of all kinds

Quartz

  • Critical Minerals
  • Lithium carbonates
  • Lithium oxide and hydroxide
  • Nitrates of potassium

Steel Sector

  • Ferro Nickel and Blister Copper

Textile and Leather Sector

Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) for use in the manufacture of Spandex Yarn

COSTLIER

Poly vinyl chloride (PVC) flex films (also known as PVC flex banners or PVC flex sheets)

Garden umbrellas

Laboratory chemicals

Solar glass for manufacture of solar cells or solar modules

Tinned copper interconnect for manufacture of solar cells or solar modules.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Yay or nay? Rate Sitharaman's 7th Budget!
Yay or nay? Rate Sitharaman's 7th Budget!
Budget 2024: Mobile phones, gold, silver get cheaper
Budget 2024: Mobile phones, gold, silver get cheaper
Budget: How Sitharaman plans to boost the MSME sector
Budget: How Sitharaman plans to boost the MSME sector
Rs 1249 cr for Union ministers' salaries, PMO expenses
Rs 1249 cr for Union ministers' salaries, PMO expenses
Sacrifices pay off for parents of Olympic shuttlers
Sacrifices pay off for parents of Olympic shuttlers
No census, NPR in 2024 as only Rs 1309.46cr allocated
No census, NPR in 2024 as only Rs 1309.46cr allocated
Ahead of Games, Ukraine mourns athletes killed in war
Ahead of Games, Ukraine mourns athletes killed in war

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Govt announces 9 priorities in Budget

Govt announces 9 priorities in Budget

Key numbers to watch out for in Nirmala's 7th Budget

Key numbers to watch out for in Nirmala's 7th Budget

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances