Budget 2024: What is cheaper, what is costlier

Gold, silver and other precious metals along with imported mobile phones, certain cancer drugs and medical devices are set to become cheaper with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing cuts in customs duty in the Union Budget 2024-25.
However, certain items such as imported garden umbrellas and laboratory chemicals are also set to become costly due to an increase in basic customs duty.
The following is a list of items set to become cheaper and costlier.
CHEAPER
Gold bar and dore
Silver bar and dore
Platinum, Palladium, Osmium, Ruthenium and Iridium
Coins of precious metals
Platinum and Palladium used in the manufacture of noble metal solutions, noble metal compounds and catalytic convertors
Cancer Drugs: Trastuzumab Deruxtecan, Osimertinib, Durvalumab
Medical Equipment
All types of polyethylene for use in manufacture of orthopaedic implants
X-ray tubes for use in manufacture of X-ray machines for medical, surgical, dental or veterinary use
Flat panel detectors (including scintillators) for use in manufacture of X-ray machines for medical, surgical, dental or veterinary use
Imported cellular mobile phone
- Charger/Adapter of cellular mobile
- Printed Circuit Board Assembly (PCBA) of cellular mobile phone
- Specified capital goods for use in manufacture of solar cells or solar modules, and parts for manufacture of such capital goods
Shea nuts
- Fish lipid oil for use in manufacture of aquatic feed
- Crude fish oil for use in manufacture of aquatic feed
Natural Graphite
Natural sands of all kinds
Quartz
- Critical Minerals
- Lithium carbonates
- Lithium oxide and hydroxide
- Nitrates of potassium
Steel Sector
- Ferro Nickel and Blister Copper
Textile and Leather Sector
Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) for use in the manufacture of Spandex Yarn
COSTLIER
Poly vinyl chloride (PVC) flex films (also known as PVC flex banners or PVC flex sheets)
Garden umbrellas
Laboratory chemicals
Solar glass for manufacture of solar cells or solar modules
Tinned copper interconnect for manufacture of solar cells or solar modules.