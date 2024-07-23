What Sitharaman's 7th Budget has in store for us

Highlights of the Union Budget 2024-25 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Standard deduction in new tax regime hiked to Rs 75,000 from Rs 50,000

Deduction on family pension for pensioners raised from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000

Tax slabs under new tax regime tweaked: 5% for income between Rs 3-7 lakh, 10% (for Rs 7-10 lakh), 15% for Rs 10-12 lakh

Salaried employee in the new tax regime stands to save up to Rs 17,500 in income tax

Three cancer drugs -- TrastuzumabDeruxtecan, Osimertinib and Durvalumab -- fully exempted from custom duty

Customs duty on mobile phone, mobile Printed Circuit Board Assembly (PCBA) and mobile charger reduced to 15%

Customs duties on gold and silver reduced to 6% and that on platinum to 6.4%.

Security Transactions Tax on futures and options of securities increased to 0.02% and 0.1%, respectively.

Income received on buy back of shares to be taxed in the hands of recipient

Angel tax for all classes of investors abolished to boost startups

Corporate tax rate on foreign companies reduced from 40 to 35%.

Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme, 2024 for resolution of income tax disputes pending in appeal

Monetary limits for filing direct taxes, excise and service tax related appeals in tax tribunals, high courts and Supreme Court increased to Rs 60 lakh, Rs 2 crore and Rs 5 crore respectively

20% tax on short-term gains on certain financial assets

12.5% tax on long term gains on all financial and non-financial assets

Long-term capital gains up to Rs 1.25 lakh from listed equities exempted

TDS rate on e-commerce operators reduced from one to 0.1%

Delay for payment of TDS up to due date of filing statement decriminalized.

I-T assessment can be reopened beyond 3 years up to five years only if the escaped income is Rs 50 lakh or more.

In search cases, time limit reduced from 10 to 6 years before the year of search

Govt to complete comprehensive review of the Income-tax Act, 1961 in six months

GST to be simplified and rationalised to expand to remaining sectors

Fiscal deficit pegged at 4.9% of GDP in FY25, to be cut further below 4.5% next year

Budget outlines 9 priority areas, including manufacturing and services, and next generation reforms, in pursuit of Viksit Bharat

Budget focusses on employment, skilling, MSME, middle class

Allocates Rs 1.52 lakh crore for agriculture and allied sectors

FY25 capex pegged at Rs 11.11 lakh crore

Rs 11,500 crore financial support to certain irrigation and flood mitigation projects in Bihar

Rs 15,000 crore special financial support to Andhra Pradesh through multilateral development agencies.

