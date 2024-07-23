News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » What Sitharaman's 7th Budget has in store for us

What Sitharaman's 7th Budget has in store for us

Source: PTI
July 23, 2024 15:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Highlights of the Union Budget 2024-25 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Budget highlights

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
  • Standard deduction in new tax regime hiked to Rs 75,000 from Rs 50,000
  • Deduction on family pension for pensioners raised from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000
  • Tax slabs under new tax regime tweaked: 5% for income between Rs 3-7 lakh, 10% (for Rs 7-10 lakh), 15% for Rs 10-12 lakh
 
  • Salaried employee in the new tax regime stands to save up to Rs 17,500 in income tax
  • Three cancer drugs -- TrastuzumabDeruxtecan, Osimertinib and Durvalumab -- fully exempted from custom duty
  • Customs duty on mobile phone, mobile Printed Circuit Board Assembly (PCBA) and mobile charger reduced to 15%
  • Customs duties on gold and silver reduced to 6% and that on platinum to 6.4%.
  • Security Transactions Tax on futures and options of securities increased to 0.02% and 0.1%, respectively.
  • Income received on buy back of shares to be taxed in the hands of recipient
  • Angel tax for all classes of investors abolished to boost startups
  • Corporate tax rate on foreign companies reduced from 40 to 35%.
  • Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme, 2024 for resolution of income tax disputes pending in appeal
  • Monetary limits for filing direct taxes, excise and service tax related appeals in tax tribunals, high courts and Supreme Court increased to Rs 60 lakh, Rs 2 crore and Rs 5 crore respectively
  • 20% tax on short-term gains on certain financial assets
  • 12.5% tax on long term gains on all financial and non-financial assets
  • Long-term capital gains up to Rs 1.25 lakh from listed equities exempted
  • TDS rate on e-commerce operators reduced from one to 0.1%
  • Delay for payment of TDS up to due date of filing statement decriminalized.
  • I-T assessment can be reopened beyond 3 years up to five years only if the escaped income is Rs 50 lakh or more.
  • In search cases, time limit reduced from 10 to 6 years before the year of search
  • Govt to complete comprehensive review of the Income-tax Act, 1961 in six months
  • GST to be simplified and rationalised to expand to remaining sectors
  • Fiscal deficit pegged at 4.9% of GDP in FY25, to be cut further below 4.5% next year
  • Budget outlines 9 priority areas, including manufacturing and services, and next generation reforms, in pursuit of Viksit Bharat
  • Budget focusses on employment, skilling, MSME, middle class
  • Allocates Rs 1.52 lakh crore for agriculture and allied sectors
  • FY25 capex pegged at Rs 11.11 lakh crore
  • Rs 11,500 crore financial support to certain irrigation and flood mitigation projects in Bihar
  • Rs 15,000 crore special financial support to Andhra Pradesh through multilateral development agencies.

Union Budget 2024: Complete Coverage

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Yay or nay? Rate Sitharaman's 7th Budget!
Yay or nay? Rate Sitharaman's 7th Budget!
Salaried employees may save up to Rs 17,500 in I-T
Salaried employees may save up to Rs 17,500 in I-T
Budget 2024: Mobile phones, gold, silver get cheaper
Budget 2024: Mobile phones, gold, silver get cheaper
Rs 1249 cr for Union ministers' salaries, PMO expenses
Rs 1249 cr for Union ministers' salaries, PMO expenses
Sacrifices pay off for parents of Olympic shuttlers
Sacrifices pay off for parents of Olympic shuttlers
No census, NPR in 2024 as only Rs 1309.46cr allocated
No census, NPR in 2024 as only Rs 1309.46cr allocated
Ahead of Games, Ukraine mourns athletes killed in war
Ahead of Games, Ukraine mourns athletes killed in war

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Sitharaman hikes securities transaction tax on F&Os

Sitharaman hikes securities transaction tax on F&Os

Capital gains exemption limit to be hiked: Sitharaman

Capital gains exemption limit to be hiked: Sitharaman

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances