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Haryana's AI Programme Gains Momentum with World Bank Collaboration

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 08, 2026 21:02 IST

Haryana is advancing its AI capabilities through the Haryana AI Development Programme, a Rs 474-crore initiative supported by the World Bank, focusing on skilling, startup incubation, and ethical AI governance to drive innovation and economic growth.

Key Points

  • Haryana's AI Development Programme (HAIDP), a Rs 474-crore initiative, is progressing with World Bank support to skill residents in artificial intelligence.
  • The HAIDP aims to skill over one lakh residents in AI and incubate more than 100 startups, aligning with the IndiaAI Mission.
  • Haryana is developing an AI Innovation Sandbox to identify, validate, and pilot AI solutions across priority sectors, fully funded by the World Bank.
  • The state is pursuing two AI hubs in Panchkula and Gurugram under the IndiaAI Mission, partnering with Software Technology Parks of India and NASSCOM.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini held a review meeting here on Wednesday to assess the progress of the Haryana AI Development Programme (HAIDP), a Rs 474-crore initiative being developed jointly with the World Bank under a 70:30 funding arrangement.

It was informed in the meeting by the officials that the Preliminary Project Report (PPR) of the programme has been approved by the Department of Economic Affairs, Government of India, in January this year, following clearances from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and NITI Aayog.

 

A Detailed Project Report (DPR) for HAIDP is expected to be submitted in June, an official statement said.

The programme aims to skill over one lakh residents in artificial intelligence and incubate more than 100 startups, among other objectives.

It is structured around five key pillars aligned with the IndiaAI Mission, namely skilling and workforce development, startup financing and incubation, compute and datasets, use cases and applications, and ethical AI governance.

AI Innovation and Development

The review meeting was held following a two-day visit by a World Bank mission team to Panchkula on April 6 and 7. On the first day, various government departments were requested to identify potential AI use cases.

Departments have been given 15 days to submit their inputs, after which priority use cases will be finalised for the state's AI Innovation Sandbox.

The AI Innovation Sandbox is envisaged as a "test before invest" platform that will identify, validate and pilot AI solutions across priority sectors. The sandbox is fully funded by the World Bank.

On the second day of the visit, the mission team held a roundtable interaction with private sector firms. Discussions focused on compute procurement models, skilling initiatives and startup incubation frameworks.

Haryana's AI Hubs

The state is also pursuing two AI hubs under the IndiaAI Mission. The Haryana Advanced Computing Facility, proposed to be set up in Panchkula in partnership with Software Technology Parks of India, and the Global Artificial Intelligence Centre, planned in Gurugram in collaboration with NASSCOM.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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