Haryana Government Invests in AI Skills for Public Sector Employees

The Haryana government is investing in the future by providing its employees with crucial artificial intelligence (AI) skills through the iGOT Karmayogi platform, enhancing efficiency and modernising public service delivery.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points Haryana government is promoting AI skilling among employees to improve governance.

The iGOT Karmayogi platform offers free AI courses for public administrators.

AI integration aims to enhance decision-making and data-driven policy formulation in Haryana.

Employees will access AI courses covering generative AI, digital transformation, and productivity tools.

The Haryana Institute of Public Administration (HIPA) supports the AI skilling initiative.

In an initiative aimed at strengthening technology-driven governance, the Haryana government employees will be equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) skills.

The move is part of the state government's broader efforts to build a more efficient, responsive and citizen-centric administrative system by equipping officials with emerging digital competencies, officials said.

Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi has written to all administrative secretaries, heads of departments, training institutes, boards, corporations and vice chancellors of universities across the state, urging them to promote AI-skilling among government employees through the iGOT Karmayogi platform.

The iGOT Karmayogi platform -- the national digital learning portal under Mission Karmayogi -- offers free, self-paced and certified AI courses tailored for public administrators.

These courses can be undertaken at the convenience of employees without disrupting their routine duties, making them a practical and accessible tool for continuous learning and capacitybuilding, an official statement on Monday said.

AI Integration for Enhanced Governance

The Haryana Institute of Public Administration (HIPA), the state's premier training institution, has been actively supporting this initiative by highlighting the growing importance of AI in governance.

The integration of AI is expected to enhance decision-making, enable data-driven policy formulation and improve public service delivery.

Government employees will have access to a curated set of recommended AI courses covering a wide spectrum -- from foundational concepts to advanced applications in governance.

These include programmes on Generative AI for public sector efficiency, AI-led digital transformation in urban governance, rural development and education, as well as productivity tools such as Microsoft Copilot.

The courses are offered by reputed institutions including Karmayogi Bharat, National e-Governance Division (MeitY), Wadhwani Foundation, Microsoft and Invest India.

Employees have been encouraged to log on to the iGOT Karmayogi platform and enrol in the courses to upgrade their skills and contribute to a more digitally-empowered administration.