Haryana CM Orders Digital Platform for ITI Graduate Employment Tracking

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is spearheading a new initiative to boost employment for ITI graduates through a digital platform, job fairs, and upgraded training programs.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Haryana is developing a digital portal to track apprenticeship and placement data for ITI graduates, enhancing employment opportunities.

Large-scale employment fairs will be organised in every district of Haryana to maximise job prospects for young people.

ITI instructors in Haryana will receive training in new technologies, including artificial intelligence, to improve the quality of education.

Outdated machinery in Haryana's ITIs will be upgraded or replaced to ensure students have access to modern equipment.

Haryana is cracking down on irregularities in private ITIs, ensuring quality and accountability in vocational training.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday directed a comprehensive digital portal to be developed to collect and track apprenticeship and placement data of trainees passing out from Industrial Training Institutes (ITI).

He further instructed that data of ITI graduates should be made available to industrial establishments across the state through a dedicated digital platform.

Additionally, he directed that large-scale employment fairs be organized in every district, with the department issuing a proper calendar to ensure maximum employment opportunities for youth, an official statement said.

The chief minister was presiding over a review meeting of the activities and achievements of the Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship Department, Haryana, held here.

During the meeting, the department's minister, Gaurav Gautam, was also present.

A detailed presentation on departmental activities and achievements was made by Director, Directorate of Skill Development, Vandana Disodia.

Key areas discussed included training of instructors, induction training programmes, MoUs between ITIs and industries, infrastructure repair works in ITIs, and upgradation of laboratories and institutions under corporate social responsibility initiatives.

The activities and achievements of the Haryana Skill Development Mission were also reviewed.

Focus on Skill-Based Education and Employability

Saini said that under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the National Education Policy, students should acquire practical skills along with academic knowledge, as skill-based education enhances employability.

He directed officials to establish a monitoring system to track ITI graduates and assess whether they have secured employment after completing their courses.

Similarly, records of students undergoing internships should also be maintained.

He emphasised the need to upgrade ITIs to further nurture the talent of Haryana's youth, noting that with the development of ten Industrial Model Townships, the demand for skilled manpower is expected to rise significantly in the coming years.

He stressed that the focus must remain on quality and adoption of new technologies, including emerging areas such as artificial intelligence. Saini also reviewed the condition of machinery being used in ITIs across the state.

Upgrading ITI Infrastructure and Training

He directed that outdated or non-functional machinery be upgraded or replaced.

The chief minister further instructed that ITI instructors should be trained in new technologies and that special attention should be given to the maintenance of the institutions' overall infrastructure.

During the meeting, he also reviewed the activities and achievements of the Haryana Skill Development Mission and private ITIs.

It was informed by the officials that irregularities have been found in some institutions.

Taking a serious view, Saini directed strict action against such institutions and issued instructions to release a calendar for sports activities in ITIs and to organize educational tours for trainees to industrial establishments.

These tours will not only be conducted in major industrial units within Haryana but also in industrial establishments located in other states.