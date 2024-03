Despite their business rivalry, Gautam Adani did attend the big pre-wedding event in Jamnagar hosted by Mukesh Ambani over the weekend.

There are plenty of photographs of Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg, Anand Mahindra and N Chandrasekharan, but these three pix are the only ones we located of Gautambhai, who arrived in Jamnagar on Saturday, march 2.

IMAGE: Priti and Gautam Adani arrive in Jamnagar escorted by bodyguards. All photographs: Amit Dave/Reuters

