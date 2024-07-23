News
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex, Nifty tumble after FM hikes STT on F&O

Sensex, Nifty tumble after FM hikes STT on F&O

Source: PTI
Last updated on: July 23, 2024 13:17 IST
Stock market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty tanked after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a hike in STT (Securities Transaction Tax) on F&O (Futures and Options) securities.

Market

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped as soon as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman began presenting the Budget for 2024-25.

But, within minutes it slipped in the red and later plummeted 1,266.17 points to 79,235.91 during the afternoon trade.

The NSE Nifty also ticked higher as the finance minister began the presentation of her 7th Union Budget in the Lok Sabha.

 

However, volatile trends soon came in and the benchmark later tanked 435.05 points to 24,074.20.

The BSE benchmark had climbed 264.33 points to 80,766.41 in early trade.

The Nifty went up 73.3 points to 24,582.55.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the government plans to raise the capital gains exemption limit on certain financial assets to Rs 1.25 lakh per year for the middle and upper middle class.

Presenting the Budget for 2024-25, she announced a hike in STT (Securities Transaction Tax) on F&O (futures and options) securities by 0.02 per cent and 0.1 per cent.

This is the first Budget during Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's third term in office.

India's economic growth continues to shine while the global economy is still in the grip of policy uncertainty, Sitharaman said.

The country's inflation continues to be stable and is moving towards 4 per cent, and core inflation stands at 3.1 per cent.

Among the Sensex pack, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finance, Power Grid, Reliance Industries, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finserv were the major laggards.

 Titan, ITC, Hindustan Unilever and Adani Ports were among the biggest gainers.

Union Budget 2024: Complete Coverage

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
