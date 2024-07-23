News
Rediff.com  » Business » FM allocates Rs 1.48 lakh cr for education, employment, skill

FM allocates Rs 1.48 lakh cr for education, employment, skill

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 23, 2024 11:34 IST
The Union Budget for 2024-25 will provide Rs 1.48 lakh crore for education, employment and skilling in the country.

IMAGE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2024 in Lok Sabha. Photograph: Screen grab/Sansad TV

Presenting the Budget in the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said it will focus on employment, skilling, MSMEs and the middle class.

She added that the government has extended the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for five years which is benefiting 80 crore people of the country.

 

As mentioned in interim budget, there is a need to focus on poor, women, youth and farmers, the minister said.

She added that people have given unique opportunity to the Modi government to take India on the path of strong development, and all-round prosperity.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 

