News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Salaried employees may save up to Rs 17,500 in new tax regime

Salaried employees may save up to Rs 17,500 in new tax regime

Source: PTI
July 23, 2024 13:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

In sops for the middle class, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday hiked standard deduction by 50 per cent to Rs 75,000 and tweaked tax slabs under the new income tax regime to provide more money in the hands of salaried class with a view to boost consumption.

Tax

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

She said salaried employees in the new tax regime could save up to Rs 17,500 in income tax annually following the changes announced in the Budget.

The standard deduction for salaried employees is proposed to be increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000 annually.

 

Similarly, deduction on family pension for pensioners is proposed to be enhanced from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000.

"This will provide relief to about four crore salaried individuals and pensioners," Sitharaman said in her Budget speech.

In the last fiscal, more than two-thirds individual taxpayers have availed the new personal income tax regime.

Over 8.61 crore I-T returns were filed in 2023-24 fiscal.

The new tax slabs under the new income tax regime will be effective from April 1, 2024. (Assessment Year 2025-26).

Sitharaman said income of up to Rs 3 lakh will continue to be exempted from income tax under the new regime.

As per the proposal, a 5 per cent tax will be levied on income between Rs 3-7 lakh, 10 per cent between Rs 7-10 lakh, 15 per cent for Rs 10-12 lakh.

However, 20 per cent tax will continue to be levied on income between Rs 12-15 lakh and 30 per cent for income above Rs 15 lakh.

Under the existing new I-T regime, a 5 per cent tax is levied on income between Rs 3-6 lakh, 10 per cent for income between Rs 6-9 lakh.

Income between Rs 9-12 lakh and Rs 12-15 lakh is subject to 15 per cent and 20 per cent tax, respectively.

A 30 per cent I-T would be applicable on income above Rs 15 lakh.

Union Budget 2024: Complete Coverage

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Capital gains exemption limit to be hiked: Sitharaman
Capital gains exemption limit to be hiked: Sitharaman
Govt to provide Rs 11.11 lakh cr towards capex
Govt to provide Rs 11.11 lakh cr towards capex
Govt to undertake comprehensive review of I-T Act: FM
Govt to undertake comprehensive review of I-T Act: FM
Who Is Anant Ambani Hugging With Such Love?
Who Is Anant Ambani Hugging With Such Love?
This Anarkali Is Stylishly Playful
This Anarkali Is Stylishly Playful
Capital gains exemption limit to be hiked: Sitharaman
Capital gains exemption limit to be hiked: Sitharaman
Budget & Tax: Ask Your Questions Here
Budget & Tax: Ask Your Questions Here

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Budget 2024: Mobile phones, gold, silver get cheaper

Budget 2024: Mobile phones, gold, silver get cheaper

Angel tax abolished for all investors: Sitharaman

Angel tax abolished for all investors: Sitharaman

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances