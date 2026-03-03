XEV 9e Cineluxe @29.35L: Whats New

Mahindra pushes premium EV strategy with XEV 9e Cineluxe, blending luxury design, immersive technology and over 500 km range capability.

Photographs: Kind courtesy mahindraelectricsuv.com

Mahindra & Mahindra has launched the XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition at Rs 29.35 lakh (ex-showroom), but this is less a variant launch and more a strategic signal. The company is clearly pushing its electric portfolio into premium territory, betting that Indian EV buyers are now willing to pay for experience -- not just efficiency.

Key Points Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition priced at Rs 29.35 lakh (ex-showroom), based on the top-spec Pack Three variant.

Features exclusive Satin Black and Satin White exterior shades with premium Chestnut Brown and Nocturne Black interiors.

Equipped with a coast-to-coast triple HD display and 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos.

Powered by a 79 kWh battery offering over 500 km real-world driving range.

Includes advanced tech such as AR HUD, EyeDentity monitoring, HandsFree Park, and Secure360 safety suite.

Built on the top-spec Pack Three trim, the Cineluxe Edition sits at the upper end of Mahindras EV line-up and targets urban professionals seeking a blend of sustainability, status and technology. Bookings opened on Monday and deliveries beginning March 10, Mahindra appears confident about production and delivery readiness.

Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Features: Luxury Design and Immersive Technology

Cosmetically, the Cineluxe differentiates itself with Satin Black and Satin White exterior finishes, while the interior moves decisively upmarket with Chestnut Brown and Nocturne Black smooth-grain leatherette upholstery. The design intent is clear: make the EV cabin feel more like a private lounge than a conventional SUV interior.

The dashboard is dominated by a full-width triple HD screen layout, reinforcing the tech-forward positioning. A 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos aims to deliver a theatre-like sound experience, while the StraightAhead VisionX augmented reality head-up display projects critical information directly into the drivers sightline.

Beyond aesthetics, the SUV incorporates EyeDentity Driver & Occupant Monitoring, HandsFree Park with Auto Park Assist, and Secure360 surveillance technology -- features increasingly expected in premium EVs.

XEV 9e Battery Range, Real-World Performance and Competition

Under the skin, the Cineluxe Edition runs on a 79 kWh battery pack with a claimed real-world range of over 500 km. In India's premium EV space, real-world range credibility is critical, especially as buyers compare offerings across brands.

The XEV 9e will inevitably be evaluated against rivals such as the Tata Motors EV portfolio and the BYDs premium electric SUVs, where technology, battery efficiency and feature depth increasingly influence purchase decisions.

While some competitors focus on outright performance or pricing advantage, Mahindras Cineluxe Edition leans heavily into comfort, infotainment and perceived luxury.

The broader question is whether Indian EV buyers are ready to prioritise in-cabin experience as much as range and charging infrastructure. If the response is positive, the Cineluxe Edition could mark a turning point -- signalling that Indias EV market is maturing beyond early adopters into a space where refinement and brand positioning matter as much as electrification itself.