Video: First Drive Of Mahindra XEV 9e

We saw the Mahindra BE 6e, now called the BE 6, and were blown away by it.

But that wasn't the only EV that was launched that day.

The XEV 9e, second offering from the M&M BE(Being Electric) stables, was also launched.

The XEV 9e is a more premium offering and was launched at an inaugurating price of Rs 21.9 Lakh Ex-Showroom for the base model.

And just like the BE 6 the XEV 9e too has a longer range, claimed at 542 km on a single charge, making it suitable for longer journeys.

Add 228 bhp and 380 Nm of torque and you have a premium, well-balanced, mighty car in your hands!

Let us see how the driving experience is in the video below.

The XEV 9e Pack One, which is what the base variant is called, is currently available at an introductory price of 21.9 lakh ex-showroom.

More variants of the vehicle will be revealed soon and the bookings for both the BE 6 and the XEV 9e will open in the latter part of January.

Looking at its features, with its fast-charging capabilities, you can juice up the XEV 9e from 20% to 80% using a DC fast-charging station, perfect for extended road trips.

And the luxurious interior is designed to impress you and your passengers.

The expansive, uninterrupted display stretches all the way to the passenger side, giving them their own control centre.

One can relax in the ventilated and powered front seats, soak up the sun through the panoramic sunroof, and lose yourself in the immersive sound of the Harman Kardon system.

It even comes with preset venue sound effects, transporting you to different corners of the world with the touch of a button.

As for safety, the XEV 9e boasts six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and level 2 ADAS suite, giving you peace of mind on every drive.

And now, Mahindra Electric has unveiled the top-of-the-line variants of both... the BE 6 and XEV 9e electric vehicles, both featuring a 79kWh battery pack.

BE 6 Pack 3: Priced at Rs. 26.90 lakh ex-showroom.

Priced at Rs. 26.90 lakh ex-showroom. XEV 9e Pack 3: Priced at Rs. 30.50 lakh ex-showroom.

Test drives for these vehicles will start in a phased manner from January 24, and bookings will begin from February 14.

Most importantly... deliveries will start by early March 2025!