Mahindra XEV 9e Mid Variant: The Future Is Here!

The Mahindra XEV 9e mid variant, particularly the PACK TWO, presents a compelling package with a strong emphasis on futuristic design, advanced technology, and passenger comfort, notes Rajesh Karkera.

Unveiled last week along with the BE 6, PACK TWO is the luxurious XEV 9e PACK TWO variant.

These are the key features of the larger XEV 9e mid variant and what it offers to the modern EV buyer.

The Mahindra XEV 9e instantly grabs attention with its striking design.

The connected light bar across the front fascia, the Being Electric chrome logo, which lights up too, makes the car's sleek, almost coupe-like silhouette give off a distinctly modern and futuristic appeal.

This EV is clearly designed to make heads turn on the road.

Stepping inside the XEV 9e, the first thing you will notice is the impressive, seamlessly integrated triple-screen setup stretching all the way to the passenger side.

This comprises a digital instrument cluster for the driver, a central infotainment touchscreen, and a dedicated screen for the front passenger.

This is clearly an immersive and technologically advanced cabin environment.

The centre console in the XEV 9e PACK TWO variant boasts a clean and minimalist design.

The rotary gear selector is intuitively placed, along with the controls for selecting different drive modes and the electronic parking brake, ensuring a clutter-free and functional space.

The XEV 9e features a large skyroof that bathes the cabin in natural light, creating a spacious and airy feel.

Unlike some competitors, this skyroof too comes equipped with an automatic sliding sunshade, offering the convenience of blocking out sunlight with a simple touch.

Rear passengers in the XEV 9e are well catered to with thoughtful features.

Screen docks are integrated into the back of the front seats, allowing for easy mounting of tablets or other devices for entertainment.

Additionally, powerful 65W USB charging ports are provided to keep their devices powered up on the go.

Comfort in the rear seats is prioritized with dedicated AC vents and the XEV 9e also offers a commendable amount of legroom for rear passengers along with good thigh support, making longer journeys much more comfortable.

Both the Mahindra XEV 9e and the BE 6 are equipped with a Dolby Atmos Harmon Kardon music system, transforming the car into a mobile concert hall.

The boot of the Mahindra XEV 9e offers a practical amount of storage space for luggage and everyday items.

However, this mid variant too does not feature an electronically operated tailgate; it is manually operated.

While it forgoes features like Ventilated Front Row Seats and L2+ ADAS found in the top-tier Pack Three variant, just like the BE 6, it retains almost all the core features at a more accessible price point along with L2 ADAS.

With prices starting at Rs 24.9 lakh (ex-showroom), in Mumbai you can expect an on-road price of around Rs 26.89 lakh.

If you need more range, the 79 kWh version is available for Rs 26.50 lakh (ex-showroom), with an on-road price in Mumbai of approximately Rs 28.62 lakh.

Keep in mind that these on-road prices will vary depending on your state's EV subsidies.

Photographs Rajesh Karkera/ Rediff and Dominic Xavier/Rediff