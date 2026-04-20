VinFast VF 7 MPV comes with free buyback, free charging

If you value space and low running costs, and not so much lack of features, only then look at this Vinfast.

Photographs: Somnath Chatterjee

Key Points Electric three-row MPVs like VinFast VF MPV 7 aim to challenge diesel dominance with lower running costs and incentives.

VF MPV 7 stands out with larger dimensions, offering stronger road presence and more interior space than rivals.

Minimalist cabin focuses on space and practicality, but lacks premium features like ADAS, sunroof, and powered seats.

Equipped with a 60kWh battery, it claims 517km range, with real-world estimates around 400–450km.

Priced at Rs 24.4 lakh, it is costlier than rivals but compensates with better third-row space and overall practicality.

Three-row cars are typically bought with diesel engines because of the lower running cost, but electric cars can change this in the years to come.

While Mahindra and Kia currently have electric three-row cars, the XEV 9S from Mahindra has actually become successful because of its practicality as well as keen pricing.

Now VinFast has launched an electric MPV with a buyback scheme as well as free charging. Here is our preview of the car from its launch floor.

Large size gives the VF MPV 7 enough presence

The MPV 7 clearly has more road presence than other three-row cars owing to its larger footprint.

Measuring 4740mm in length, it is bigger than rivals and has a simple but effective design language.

The shape is very much an MPV with no crossover pretentions but the slim DRLs mixed with the angular lights placed lower give it a balanced look.

The windows are large, and the rear styling also carries forward the slim lightning trend. Overall, it's an appealing design but scores more for its big size.

Spacious interior, but a minimalist design

The interiors are minimalist in design, with not even a digital cluster, but there's a large enough touchscreen which controls most of the functions.

Quality is decent, but some plastics could be better. The sense of space is high, though with an airy chain and large windows, plus a long wheelbase of 2840mm.

The second row in particular is spacious and gets recline/slide function while having excellent support, but lacks some frills like a fold-out table, sunblinds or even a boss mode.

That said, the features list covers the basics but overall still misses out on many features which are desired today, like a sunroof, 360 degree camera, ADAS or dual powered seats.

Larger battery pack delivers more range

The VF MPV 7 has a larger 60kWh battery pack and has a claimed range of 517km. Expect a real world figure hovering around 400 to 450km while there are multiple regenerative braking settings too.

Power on offer is a 204bhp single motor, which is enough for a brisk performance.

More expensive than rivals but offers more space too

At Rs 24.4 lakh, the VF MPV 7 is pricier than the XEV 9s from Mahindra or the Kia Carens Clavis EV, but has more space than them and a better third row, even if missing out on many features.

If you value space, low running costs and lack of features don't bother you, only then look at this Vinfast.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff