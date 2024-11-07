News
Are You Ready for Kia's New SUV?

By RAJESH KARKERA
November 07, 2024 18:07 IST
Kia India has unveiled sketches of its upcoming SUV, that it says will redefine the segment in India.

This new model, part of the brand's evolved Kia 2.0 lineup, will sport a futuristic design, cutting-edge technology, and unparalleled comfort, a press release said.

Sketch of KIAs new SUV fo India

All photographs: KIA India

Inspired by the EV9 and Carnival Limousine designs, the SUV will boast a unique, progressive design language, Kia said.

According to the release, the vehicle will include:

Advanced technology

Spacious interiors

Segment-leading features

"This SUV is a testament to our commitment to innovation and customer-centricity," said Gwanggu Lee, MD & CEO of Kia India. "Designed and engineered in India, it addresses the evolving needs of Indian consumers. We are confident it will redefine the SUV segment and delight our customers."

Kia India, with its manufacturing facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, has has successfully launched models like the Seltos, Carnival, Sonet, Carens, and EV6. 

