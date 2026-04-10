Volkswagen Taigun Facelift: Enhanced Styling, New Gearbox, and More Features

Volkswagen has unveiled a significant facelift for its Taigun compact SUV, introducing a new 8-speed automatic gearbox for the 1.0 TSI engine, a panoramic sunroof, and a host of design and interior enhancements to sharpen its competitive edge in the bustling SUV market. But is it enough?

IMAGE: A Volkswagen Taigun compact SUV. All photographs: Somnath Chatterjee

Key Points The Volkswagen Taigun facelift features an all-new front end with a connected LED lighting bar, new LED headlamps, and a tweaked bumper, mirroring the styling of larger Tiguan models.

The interior has been overhauled with fresher materials, a new dashboard design, a larger touchscreen infotainment system with a voice assistant, and new digital dials.

A crucial update includes the addition of a new 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox for the 1.0 TSI petrol engine, promising improved fuel efficiency.

New features like a panoramic sunroof have been added, though the Taigun still misses out on a 360-degree camera, powered handbrake and ADAS, which are present in some rivals.

Equipment levels have been bolstered across variants, with even the base model receiving essential upgrades like a rear wiper and LED headlamps.

Volkswagen has always been known for making driver-centric SUVs revolving around a slightly sharper engine performance. However, the compact SUV segment these days is fiercely competitive with a new entrant turning up every day and for the Taigun to stay competitive, Volkswagen had to alter the recipe.

While it may look like the current one, the styling has been overhauled and it does get a crucial change relating to its driving experience.

Styling Theme Mirrors Larger Siblings

The front end is all new and gains a shiny connected LED lighting bar along with new auto levelling LED headlamps. The bumper is also tweaked for a closer resemblance to the bigger Tiguan. While its silhouette remains the same, there are new alloy wheels and the rear styling has an illuminated logo flanked by an LED light bar. It is flashier and that is important to keep up with competition.

High-Quality Interiors with New Features

Step inside and once you close the doors, you get that typical 'German' high quality feel.

The cabin design is also new with fresher materials and a new look dashboard.

The touch climate control function, which is a bit fiddly, remains though.

What has changed the most is the larger touchscreen plus a slicker infotainment system including a voice assistant.

Even the dials are new with a clearer look along with being digital, of course.

Some notable additional features now include the obligatory panoramic sunroof but it still misses out on a 360-degree camera, powered handbrake and ADAS, while lacking some frills seen on rival SUVs.

Space has seen no change being a facelift. but the rear seat is now having a roomier ambiance due to the panoramic sunroof.

New 8-Speed Automatic for 1.0 TSI Petrol

The tried and tested pair of turbo petrol engines continue to power the new Taigun but one change is the inclusion of a new 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox with the 1.0 TSI.

There is a manual for the 1.0 TSI also but the more powerful 1.5 TSI continues with a DSG automatic only.

Enthusiasts will lean towards the 1.5 TSI with its ample power and torque but the 1.0 TSI with this new automatic gearbox will result in better fuel efficiency.

Improved Equipment Levels and Competitiveness

Volkswagen has improved the equipment levels and even the base variant is better equipped with essentials like a rear wiper and LED headlamps.

We think the Taigun is now better equipped to handle its competitors but it is still missing some features in its arsenal, while the driving experience is the hallmark of this car.