VinFast targets 75 dealerships by 2026, expands EV ecosystem in India

Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast is aggressively expanding its retail footprint across India, aiming for 75 dealerships by 2026, while simultaneously building a robust EV ecosystem to make premium electric mobility accessible nationwide.

IMAGE: Pham Sanh Chau, CEO, VinFast Asia, with its premium electric SUV VF 7 in India, in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points VinFast has established 50 retail outlets in India within eight months of its market entry, demonstrating rapid expansion.

The company aims to increase its dealership count to 75 across 60 cities by the end of 2026, focusing on both urban and emerging markets.

VinFast is building a comprehensive EV ecosystem in India, including manufacturing, retail, charging infrastructure, after-sales, and a circular battery value chain.

Its premium electric SUVs, the VF 6 and VF 7, have achieved 5-star Bharat NCAP safety ratings and come with extensive warranty and maintenance benefits.

Customer-focused initiatives like a value-assured programme for resale and extended free charging are designed to boost EV adoption and ownership confidence.

Vietnamese automobile major VinFast, which already made its mark by becoming one of the largest-selling EV maker in India in the passenger vehicle space, is now expanding its retail network.

The company has completed 50 retail outlets within eight months of its entry into the Indian market and has now set a target of having 75 dealerships across 60 cities by the end of 2026.

Strategic Expansion Across India

This expansion strategy will not only focus on metro cities and major urban hubs but also extend to emerging markets, reinforcing the company’s commitment to making premium electric mobility accessible across the country.

Tapan Ghosh, chief executive officer of VinFast India, said: "We have attained a key milestone with 50 showrooms established nationwide, reflecting our accelerated expansion and resolute commitment to strengthening our brand presence across the country.

"The opening of our flagship 3S facility in Bengaluru builds on this progress, delivering integrated excellence in sales, service, and spare parts to meet customer needs effectively. This rapid growth underscores VinFast’s pivotal role in advancing India’s electric vehicle ecosystem."

ALSO READ: Ferrari 849 Testarossa is a mix of retro design, modern tech and V8 power

Building a Comprehensive EV Ecosystem

As it accelerates operations in India, VinFast is building a comprehensive EV ecosystem across manufacturing, retail, charging infrastructure, after-sales services, and a circular battery value chain, in collaboration with banks and partners, to deliver a seamless ownership experience and advance green mobility.

Its premium electric SUVs, the VF 6 and VF 7, have secured 5-star Bharat NCAP safety ratings, meeting the highest safety standards in India, and are supported by roadside assistance and three years of free maintenance, with industry-leading warranty coverage of up to 10 years or 200,000 kilometres depending on the model.

ALSO READ: Can the TVS Ntorq 150 Take On Aerox 155 and Xoom 160?

Customer-Centric Initiatives for EV Adoption

VinFast is driving EV adoption through customer-focused initiatives that lower barriers and strengthen ownership confidence.

Its value-assured programme addresses resale concerns by offering customers a predefined return value after several years of use.

This is complemented by extended free charging on the V-Green network until March 31, 2029, providing up to three years of zero-fuel-cost benefits.

ALSO READ: Renault Launches New Duster: Features, Price and Performance

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff