Nissan Gravite: 3-row car for small car price

Despite its sub-4m footprint, the Gravite offers impressive cabin space, three usable rows, and practical storage solutions making it ideal for budget-conscious families, says Somnath Chatterjee.

IMAGE: Nissan Gravite price starts at Rs 5.65 lakh. All photographs: Somnath Chatterjee

Key Points Nissan Gravite starting price of Rs 5.65 lakh

Spacious second row with flat floor, Usable third row for short trips

Flexible boot space (better with third row folded)

8-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

Cruise control, wireless charging, push-button start, 6 airbags

Mileage up to 19.6 kmpl with 10-year warranty

Focus on low running costs and high practicality

Hatchback Price Advantage

Nissan is plotting its comeback in India and has a new product onslaught ready for us which starts with the Gravite MPV.

This car is more affordable than the Magnite and starts at Rs 5.65 lakh which undercuts even hatchbacks in terms of the pricing. However, is there more to the car than just its price? We find out.

Compact But Spacious

Despite a compact silhouette at less than 4 metres, it's quite unique how the Gravite, like it's sister car the Renault Triber, has a three row configuration being added in.

The space inside too is surprisingly good even at the second row with ample legroom and headroom for even tall passengers.

While you miss an armrest or a middle headrest, the near flat floor makes this one of the most spacious cars at this price bracket.

The third row (above) is also quite practical for short journeys with decent headroom but getting in requires some effort and we noticed how close the boot lid is to the head of the passenger.

Boot space with all rows is nothing to write home about too but with the third row folded, space on offer is much better.

Elsewhere, the cabin is very practical with multiple storage spaces and twin glove boxes even.

Looks Different From The Triber

The Gravite thankfully has its own design direction when compared to the Triber with a distinctive front end thanks to bold Gravite badging and a new grille plus a different bumper design.

Even the rear styling is different along with different wheel designs.

The interiors bear more resemblance to the Triber but again the 8-inch touchscreen comes bundled with a reasonable amount of features like wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay plus cruise control, rear camera, front and rear sensors plus more.

There is also a push button start stop, wireless charging, cooled glove box, LED lighting, 6 airbags and more.

Small Capacity Petrol Engine Comes With Twin Gearbox Options

The Gravite has a 1.0 small-capacity, naturally-aspirated petrol engine with 72bhp and you can spec a 5 speed manual or a 5 speed AMT automatic.

Mileage of the automatic is more at 19.6 kmpl vs 19.3 kmpl of the manual.

Overall, Nissan aims to gain more volumes with the Gravite and it is priced aggressively while also having low running costs plus a 10 year warranty.

For budget conscious buyers, there is no better alternative than the Gravite in terms of being a three row car for small car money.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff