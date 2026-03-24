Renault Launches New Duster: Features, Price and Performance

Renault India has launched the all-new Renault Duster with a powerful turbo petrol engine, advanced RGMP platform, and a host of new features designed for the Indian market.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy, Renault

Key Points Renault India launches the new Duster with a turbo petrol engine, built on the Renault Group Modular Platform (RGMP).

The new Duster features a Turbo TCe 160 engine delivering 163 PS and 280 Nm, available with a 6-speed DCT or manual transmission.

The interior includes Google Automotive Services, OpenR Link multimedia system, and enhanced seating comfort.

Strong early demand is driven by the Turbo TCe 160, accounting for over 90% of petrol bookings.

Renault is offering flexible subscription options and a 7-year warranty for customers adhering to scheduled maintenance.

Renault India, the wholly owned subsidiary of French carmaker Renault Group, recenlty launched the all-new Renault Duster, with turbo petrol prices starting at Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Dispatches of the new Duster are underway nationwide.

Built on the advanced Renault Group Modular Platform (RGMP), the new Duster has been developed with a clear focus on structural robustness, efficiency and future-readiness.

The new Renault Duster combines strong performance with high quality ride and handling, engineered and tested specifically for Indian driving conditions, it added.

The Turbo TCe 160 delivers 163 PS and 280 Nm, paired with either a 6-speed wet-clutch DCT calibrated for Indian conditions or a 6-speed manual transmission.

Vehicle dynamics have been validated by IDIADA across ride, handling, steering and braking performance. The chassis is tuned for stability, comfort and confidence across varied Indian road surfaces.

Interior and Features

Inside, the driver-focused cockpit features improved ergonomics, strong outward visibility and enhanced seating comfort. There is also the Google Automotive Services integrated into the OpenR Link multimedia system for seamless access to Google Maps, Google Assistant and Google Play. The new Duster is offered in five trims — Authentic, Evolution, Techno, Techno+ and Iconic. Key highlights include full LED lighting, panoramic sunroof and electric powered tailgate, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, 17 ADAS features, and a 360-degree camera.

Demand and Special Offers

Strong early demand has been led by the Turbo TCe 160, which accounts for over 90 per cent of petrol bookings across markets. Customers can access a special introductory price of ~10.29 lakh until March 31, 2026 through the R-Pass pre-booking programme. Renault is also introducing flexible subscription options alongside a 7-year Renault Forever warranty for customers adhering to scheduled maintenance at authorised Renault service centres.

Francisco Hidalgo, vice-president, sales & marketing, Renault India, said, “The new Renault Duster reflects exactly what Indian customers expect today — strong performance, real-world durability and everyday usability. With 163 PS from the Turbo TCe 160 and the advanced RGMP platform, it delivers genuine gains in ride, handling and robustness. Backed by flexible ownership options including subscription and a 7-year warranty, the SUV is engineered for how India actually drives.”

Hybrid Model

The E-Tech Strong Hybrid combines a 1.8-litre engine with a 1.4 kilo watt hour battery, enabling up to 80 per cent electric vehicle (EV) driving in city conditions while balancing efficiency with performance.

In major metro markets, nearly 40 per cent of customers opted for the hybrid during pre-bookings.

And, Renault confirmed that planned hybrid capacity for 2026 is already fully allocated, with bookings set to reopen ahead of deliveries around Diwali.