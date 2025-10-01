VinFast disrupts EV market with most affordable midsize SUV

VinFast's VF6 storms into India as the most affordable electric SUV above 4 metres, packing premium features, 468km range, and free charging till 2028 to disrupt the EV market, observes Somnath Chatterjee.

IMAGE: VinFast's VF6. All photographs: Somnath Chatterjee

Vietnamese carmaker VinFast has entered India with a bang thanks to the aggressive pricing for its EVs including the VF6 and of course free charging till 2028 (via its V-Green charging stations). However, can the VF6 take on the current crop of EVs and compete with the established compact SUVs out there? Here is a first look from the launch floor.

What the VinFast brand is all about?

VinFast is a Vietnam based carmaker but is also part of the Vingroup while it has other businesses as well.

In India we can expect the Vingroup to venture into some of those while for now, it has launched the first two VinFast cars in India which is the VF6 and VF7.

The brand assembles the car in Tamil Nadu and has invested heavily into EV manufacturing for the long-term future.

Pricing of the VF6 is lower than other SUVs

Simply put, the VF6 is the most affordable electric SUV above the 4m space and the price starts from Rs 16.49 lakh while the top-end is Rs 18.29 lakh.

There are three trims: Earth, Wind and Wind Infinity.

The VF6 has a 7-year or a 1.6 lakh km warranty while the battery pack has a 10-year or a 2-lakh km warranty.

Styling of the VF6 is distinctive and stands out

The VF6 looks unlike anything else and has the 'V' shaped design theme along with showing its born electric origins.

The VF6 is purely electric and the proportions reflect the packaging while it has plenty of road presence.

There is a full-length LED DRL which merges with the logo along with cladding and a sloping roofline.

The build quality is solid and better than other SUVs at this price while it has a length of 4241mm and a width of 1834mm. Ground clearance is an ample 190mm.

Interiors are different and do not have an instrument cluster even!

The interiors have plenty of soft touch materials and a touchscreen which is facing the driver.

There is no instrument cluster, but there is a heads-up display while the steering wheel feels compact.

The driver seat is 8-way powered and offers good support while features include a full glass roof, dual-zone climate control, an 8-speaker audio system, ventilated seats, and vegan leather upholstery.

Safety wise, you get a clear 360-degree camera, 7 airbags, Level 2 ADAS, auto park assist and more. For the money, that is a good amount of equipment onboard.

While the front seats are spacious, the rear seat space is a bit tight in terms of overall legroom/headroom but the glass roof helps here and you don't sit in the typical 'knees up position'.

There is no start/stop button here!

The VF6 starts with a press of the brake pedal and slotting it to 'D' via the unique centre console gear selector buttons.

There is a single 59.6kWh LFP battery pack and front motor.

Range is up to 468km and that's decent while power is around 204bhp for the top-end Wind trim.

It is DC fast charging compliant but most will use the 7.2kW AC charger or the 3.3kW option.

35 dealerships towards the end of this year

VinFast will have 35 dealers and covering all major cities while it will have service workshops too.

As for the car, the VF6 holds promise and is incredible value for money along with the free charging to further sweeten the deal.

This was necessary to disrupt the EV market and for the money, the VF6 right now does indeed offer a lot.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff