Ferrari 849 Testarossa is a mix of retro design, modern tech and V8 power

Ferrari introduces the 849 Testarossa in India, a stunning hybrid supercar blending retro design with modern technology and V8 power for the ultimate driving experience.

Key Points Ferrari launches the 849 Testarossa in India, marking a significant milestone in the brand's presence in the Indian market.

The 849 Testarossa is a retro-futuristic hybrid supercar featuring a 4.0L V8 engine combined with three electric motors, producing 1,050 HP.

The car's design pays homage to classic Ferraris with features like the 'Visor' face and a gear selector mimicking the H-pattern of the original Testarossa.

Priced at ₹10.37 crore (ex-showroom), the 849 Testarossa offers a 25 km electric range for city driving and the raw power of a V8 for open roads.

The 849 Testarossa accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.3 seconds, showcasing its exceptional performance capabilities.

Ferrari's official journey in India began in 2011, a time when the roar of a V8 on a Mumbai flyover was a rare, spine-tingling event.

Over the last 15 years, India has evolved from a burgeoning market into a key destination for Maranello's most exclusive masterpieces. Today, as we stand at the launch of the 849 Testarossa, it is clear that the bond between Italian engineering and Indian passion has never been stronger.

IMAGE: A modern legend, the "Red Head" Reimagined. The Ferrari 849 Testarossa at the launch in Mumbai. All Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Standing before the 849 Testarossa, one isn't just looking at a car; you're actually looking at a 1,050 HP revolution. Replacing the SF90 Stradale is no small feat, but the 849 does it with a mix of brutal power and retro-futuristic soul.

Retro Not Just On The Outside

Look closer at the interiors, and the iconic Ferrari steering wheel is back with its physical buttons!

A Modern Legend

Check out the gloss-black bridge stretching between the rectangular LED headlamps, which gives the Testarossa the "Visor" Face, which is a direct nod to the iconic 12Cilindri and the classic Ferraris of the '70s and '80s.

Aero-Sculpture

Look at the massive air intakes integrated into the rear buttresses. They don't just look aggressive; they feed the largest pair of turbochargers ever fitted to a Ferrari road car.

The Hybrid Heart

Under that rear glass sits the upgraded 4.0L V8. Combined with three electric motors, it pushes this beast to 100 km/h in a mind-bending 2.3 seconds.

Do not miss the twin tails at the rear.

The "H-Pattern" Illusion

When you peek inside the cockpit, look at the central spine. Ferrari has cleverly designed the gear selector to mimic the classic metal H-pattern gated shifters of the original Testarossa.

The Verdict

Priced at ₹10.37 crore (ex-showroom), the 849 Testarossa is more than a flagship, it is a piece of kinetic art.

For the Indian collector, it represents the perfect bridge: the silence of a 25 km electric range for city glides, and the thunder of a V8 for the open highway in one iconic car!