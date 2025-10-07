The Bolero Is Back With Lower Price, More Tech

Mahindra makes an interesting entry into urban centres with the relaunched Mahindra Bolero, writes Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com.

Mahindra's legendary workhorse, the Bolero, has returned with a strategic one-two punch: significantly lower prices and a suite of modern upgrades.

IMAGE: Nalinikanth Gollagunta, chief executive officer, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, at the launch event in Mumbai, October 6, 2025. Photographs: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.

Long hailed as the 'Saheb's car' in rural areas, as it is owned by the heads of villages, and the undisputed 'boss' on rough rural terrain, the Bolero range now offers even more value, making the tough choice between raw capability and modern comfort even easier.

Both the Classic and the sophisticated Neo models benefit from this refresh, with prices starting well below the ₹10 lakh ex-showroom mark.

The Bolero Classic – Toughness Refined

The New Bolero gets 15-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, which do not look small at all on the brute.

The updated Bolero Classic remains true to its core DNA, a spacious, brute-like machine with uncompromised body-on-frame construction, but it now incorporates features designed to make daily driving a bit easier and more pleasant.

Prices start at an ex-showroom price of ₹ 7.99 lakh for the base variant and ₹ 9.69 Lakh for the top variant.

Power comes from the reliable mHAWK75 engine, delivering 55.9 kW (75 bhp) and 210 Nm of torque.

Design & Ride enhancements are where the main changes are seen.

The interiors of the Bolero Classic are now refined with leatherette upholstery and better cushioned seats. Don't miss the ring light on the key socket. Photograph: Satish Bodas/Rediff

The exterior gets a bolder look with a new grille, and functionality is improved with the much-needed addition of fog lamps. The Classic now rolls on sharp diamond-cut R15 alloy wheels and is available in a striking new stealth black colour.

Inside, comfort has been prioritised with new leatherette seats featuring better contours. The driving experience is refined by the new RideFlo Tech, which represents a better, fine-tuned suspension system for enhanced stability and handling on diverse roads. Modern connectivity arrives with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system and steering-mounted audio controls.



The Bolero Neo – Urban Edge, SUV Heart

The New Bolero gets a sharpened, sleeker grille with horizontal chrome accents, and the most-awaited upgrade: Fog lamps.

The Bolero Neo caters to the buyer who wants the Bolero's ruggedness beneath a sleeker, more urban exterior. Crucially, the Neo also sees its price drop, with the top-end variant sitting just shy of ₹10 lakh.

The Bolero Neo now starts at an ex-showroom price of ₹ 8.49 lakh for the base variant and goes up to ₹ 9.99 lakh for the top variant.

The power of the Neo packs a punch with the mHAWK100 engine, churning out a strong 73.5 kW (100 bhp) and 260 Nm of torque. And for good confidence when you take the car off the tarmac on bad roads, the top variant includes a Multi-Terrain Technology (MTT) with a locking differential.

Sophisticated Features & Comfort

Inside the New Bolero Neo, you will be greeted by a premium lunar grey interior (seen above) in the top variants, and the lower variant will get a mocha brown combination. Photograph: Satish Bodas/Rediff

Just like the Classic, the Neo's look is sharpened by a sleek new grille, with horizontal accents, and the R16 wheels get dark metallic grey alloys. You also get two exciting new colours: jeans blue and concrete grey, both available with dual-tone options.

The cabin environment is elevated with a choice of two new themes: lunar grey (for a premium, airy feel) and mocha brown in the base variant.

The seating receives an upgrade with leatherette upholstery and enhanced contours. Tech features include a larger, more usable 9-inch infotainment system.

To match its urban appeal with offroad readiness, the Neo utilises the advanced RideFlo Tech, which is used in the Bolero Classic, But here the suspensions are much smoother thanks to the combination of MTV-CL, which is an advanced shock absorber damping system and Frequency Dependent Damping (FDD) suspension, which ensures a smooth, controlled ride over the worst of roads. Believe me, I tried it and it does feel much smoother than before.

With these updates, Mahindra has made an interesting entry into urban centres for these low-cost, low-maintenance vehicles: The Bolero Classic for those who demand ultimate utility and ruggedness in their drive, and the Bolero Neo for those who seek a bit of the modern features and performance without sacrificing legendary SUV toughness.