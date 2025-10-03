Conqueror, Refined: Off-Roading the 2025 Mahindra Thar

The 2025 Redefined Thar takes that phenomenal, rugged capability and wraps it in a shell of genuine usability.

Rajesh Karkera/Rediff simply cannot stop raving about the offroad civilised beast.

Let's just cut to the chase: When a manufacturer drops a "Redefined" model, the first thing we enthusiasts look for is the engine, the suspension, and the numbers. And here’s the great news, the pure, unadulterated off-road spirit of the Thar remains untouched and ready for business.

IMAGE: Shooting an offroad vehicle coming straight at you is no small thing. You need to get down into the mud and water for a good shot. All Photographs: Anchal Mundkur

The core hardware that made the 2020 Thar a legend is all present and accounted for in the 2025 variant.

We are still looking at that commanding 226mm of ground clearance. The approach angle sits happily above the 40-degree mark, with departure and ramp-over angles designed to eat obstacles for breakfast.

Engage the Shift-on-the-Fly 4x4 system, slot it into 4L, and the Thar remains the brute we love, clawing its way over loose rock and wading through deep water (up to 650mm, thank you very much).

The mHawk Diesel and mStallion Petrol motors, especially when paired with the automatic torque converter, deliver exactly what you need off-tarmac: a phenomenal surge of low-end torque. It’s effortless. You point it, and the Thar simply climbs. No need to do anything other than manoeuvre the steering properly!

Where the new Thar truly shines is how it brings intelligence to the rough stuff.

I remember squinting at the old 7-inch touchscreen, trying to decipher the vehicle's pitch. That is now history.

The new 10.3-inch HD touchscreen, borrowed from its 5-door sibling, is a revelation. More importantly, it powers the Adventure Stats Gen 2, which you really would love to see while you are at an angle, doing all sorts of offroad stunts and cannot really see the vehicle from the outside

Out on a steep side-incline, having a crystal-clear, large display showing real-time roll and pitch angles isn't just a party trick, it is a critical safety feature. It helps the driver push the limits right up to the maximum safe tilt without resorting to guesswork. The updated software provides quicker, cleaner data, letting you focus on line choice, not navigation menus.

And let's talk about that Rear View Camera. When you're trying to reverse off a precarious ledge or line up perfectly for a steep descent, having that clear visual feed is invaluable for spotting rocks or trail edges that used to require a spotter hanging out the door. It makes solo adventuring safer and less stressful.

The most impactful updates, however, are the comfort and convenience features that make 80% of your journey, the highway run to the trail, and the long drive home, actually enjoyable.

A monumental move is moving the power window controls from the centre console to the door trims which is the single greatest ergonomic victory of this update. When you’re covered in mud and need to briefly roll down the window to chat with your convoy, you don’t want to be fumbling down between the seats. A proper, natural hand position is essential.

And finally! The new sliding driver's armrest means fatigue is severely reduced on highway transits. Offroad, it provides a crucial brace point when bouncing through ruts, helping you maintain a stable grip on the wheel.

And after churning through a deep mud pit, and also driving on the highways in the monsoons, the rear window often becomes useless. The addition of a powerful rear wiper and washer is pure common sense, ensuring rear visibility isn't compromised on the journey back home.

Final Verdict: The Civilised Beast

Mahindra did not need to reinvent the 4x4 wheel, because the Thar's basic recipe was already rock solid. What they did was listen to every reviewer and owner who said, "Great offroad, but..."

The 2025 Redefined Thar takes that phenomenal, rugged capability and wraps it in a shell of genuine usability. The fixes aren't about performance; they are about endurance, comfort, and safety. By reducing driver fatigue and vastly improving the cabin experience (especially the ergonomics), Mahindra has successfully turned a hardcore, weekend-only toy into a supremely capable, and now far more liveable, adventure companion.

This is the one.

Below is the video of the Off-Roading with the New 2025 Thar