Vietnam's VinFast opens eSUV bookings on Tesla's big day

VF 7 and VF 6, as the models are called, will go on sale in August after the inauguration of VinFast's plant in Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu, and deliveries will follow later.

IMAGE: The VinFast electric SUVs . Photograph: Kind courtesy, VinFast/Facebook

VinFast Auto India, a subsidiary of Vietnamese EV company VinFast, started bookings for two premium electric SUVs on Tuesday even as rival Tesla launched its first showroom in Mumbai.

Customers can make bookings at VinFast showrooms or its website, VinFastAuto.in, with a fully refundable amount of Rs 21,000.

“We are deeply encouraged by the overwhelming support from Indian consumers at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. It reaffirmed the country's readiness and enthusiasm for sustainable mobility solutions. The VF 6 and VF 7 represent our vision of bringing world-class EVs tailored to local needs, and we're confident that Indian customers will find these models not only competitive, but truly inspiring," said Pham Sanh Chau, chief executive officer of VinFast Asia, in a statement.

VF 7 and VF 6 “offer impressive real-world range on a single charge” and are designed to deliver global-quality electric mobility solutions tailored for Indian roads and consumer needs, said the company.

Both models are engineered for convenience, whether for daily city commutes, intercity travel, or weekend getaways. They address “range anxiety while delivering comfort and performance”.

The vehicles will be assembled at VinFast's upcoming factory in Thoothukudi, reinforcing the company's long-term commitment to India as a critical market and future EV production hub, said VinFast.

Photograph: Lisa Baertlein/Reuters

VF 7 features a spacious premium interior, Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), large touchscreen, connected car technologies, panoramic glass roof, wireless charging, and signature LED lighting.

VF 6 is a “family-oriented and stylish” SUV that combines premium comfort with Level 2 ADAS, an intuitive infotainment system, connected features, signature lighting, and a panoramic roof.

VinFast has signed agreements with 13 partners for 32 dealerships in 27 cities, forming a “robust 3S (sales, service, spares) ecosystem”.

The initial set of dealerships will be established in key urban and emerging EV markets, including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Cochin, Bhubaneshwar, Trivandrum, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Coimbatore, Surat, Calicut, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Shimla, Agra, Jhansi, Gwalior, Vapi, Baroda, and Goa.

The company has also announced partnerships with RoadGrid, myTVS, and Global Assure to create a reliable, nationwide charging and after-sales service network.

These strategic collaborations will offer real-time charging access, AI-driven diagnostics, and integrated digital platforms to support VinFast's fast-growing customer base and EV infrastructure.

VinFast has partnered with BatX Energies, an Indian clean technology company specialising in battery recycling, rare metal recovery, and end-of-life battery repurposing.

This collaboration marks a step toward building an integrated, circular battery value chain in India and reinforces VinFast's mission to enable a greener future, it said.

