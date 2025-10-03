Mahindra's Iconic Thar Finally Gets the Polish It Deserves

The offroad legend 2025 Mahindra Thar launched at an eye-popping Rs 9.99 lakh, writes Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com.

You know the Mahindra Thar. The name itself carries a certain weight, a lineage stretching back to those iconic Willys Jeeps that first touched Indian soil 76 years ago. It is more than just a car, it's an emotion for adventurers, both young and old.

For decades, the Thar was the ultimate, uncompromising off-road machine. But then 2020 happened. Mahindra gave the brute a clean, modern makeover, and suddenly, the Thar wasn't just conquering trails, it was taking over urban roads. The sheer number of them you see now is proof of its undeniable, raw appeal.

But let's be honest. For all its charisma, the current Thar had its quirks. We, the enthusiasts, the owners, and the media were not shy about pointing out the rough edges. And now, Mahindra has finally listened. The New Redefined Thar, starting at an almost unbelievable ₹9.99 Lakh, is the answer to those passionate demands. This is not just an update; it is the finishing polish on a diamond in the rough.

Stepping up to the new variant, the first thing that catches your eye is the subtle but significant styling update, a body-coloured grille paired with a more composed dual-tone bumper. It sharpens the look while retaining that rugged stance.

Swing open the door and you're greeted by a cockpit that finally feels right.

The all-black dashboard theme is spot-on, and the new steering wheel taken from the Scorpio N feels purposeful in your hands.

The infotainment screen gets a massive upgrade. It is now a 10.3-inch HD touchscreen like in the Thar ROXX. Also added is a much-needed Rear View Camera.

The most significant changes are the ergonomic fixes for the power window buttons. They are now where they belong: comfortably placed on the door trims as seen above. That alone is enough to change the day-to-day driving experience.

Mahindra has also added:

A proper sliding armrest for the driver. Essential for those long highway stretches to the trailhead.

A rugged entry assist handle on the A-pillars. A small detail, but a great help when climbing in.

Dual AC vents for the 2nd-row passengers. Hello, comfort!

A functional rear wiper with a washer. Because mud happens.

An internally operated fuel lid. No more fumbling with a key outside.

And for the tech-heads, the digital bragging rights get a boost: the infotainment software has been upgraded to Adventure Stats Gen 2. Because, while offroading, tracking your articulation angle is half the fun!

To suit diverse driving preferences, Mahindra pairs its engine lineup with multiple transmissions and drivetrain choices. You can opt for a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic, available in both RWD and 4x4 setups.

Here are the ex-showroom prices below.

Variants Diesel Petrol D117 CRDe Diesel 2.2L mHawk Diesel 2.0 mStallion Petrol AXT RWD MT ₹ 9.99 --- --- LXT RWD MT ₹ 12.19 --- --- LXT RWD AT --- --- ₹ 13.99 LXT 4WD MT --- ₹ 15.49 ₹ 14.69 LXT 4WD AT --- ₹ 16.99 ₹ 16.25

This new Thar isn't just an off-roader anymore; it is a genuine lifestyle vehicle that finally addresses its most glaring compromises. It now has the creature comforts and sensible ergonomics needed to conquer the concrete jungle as confidently as it tackles the wilderness.

With all these fixes, is this the definitive urban-adventure 4x4 we've been waiting for? I certainly think so.

And, yes, wait for it... We will be back with a real test of this beast soon!