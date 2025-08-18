A New Era of SUVs Is Coming!

Mahindras unveil four stunning, eye-popping, concept SUVs: the Vision.S, Vision.X, Vision.T, and Vision.SXT.
August 15, Independence Day, has always seen the Mahindras launch something new.
Like it was the New-Gen Mahindra Thar in 2020. Then last year, we saw the 5-door version, the Thar ROXX in Kochi.
This year, the company showcased its new NU_IQ platform, a revolutionary foundation for four stunning, eye-popping, concept SUVs: the Vision.S, Vision.X, Vision.T, and Vision.SXT.
While other automakers are focusing solely on converting their current ICE range into electric vehicles (EVs), Mahindra is boldly charting a different course.
The NU_IQ platform is designed for multi-energy powertrains, meaning these futuristic SUVs won't just be EVs. They will also be available with petrol and diesel engines.
This gives one the freedom to choose the power source without compromising on style or performance.
These aren't just fantasy cars for auto shows. They're a preview of what's to come, bringing bold, jaw-dropping designs to the mainstream.
Let us first take a look at Vision S
Next up, The Vision X.
Next up, The Vision T.
And finally, the Vision SXT.
Developed at Mahindra's design studios in Mumbai and the UK, the concepts embody the brand's new "Opposites Attract" philosophy, blending tough, classic SUV elements with sleek, modern innovation.
Set to go into production starting in 2027, this new lineup looks to redefine the SUV market, offering a no compromise experience for customers in India and around the world.
This is one lineup of SUVs that we will be waiting with bated breath!