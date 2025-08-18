A New Era of SUVs Is Coming!

Mahindras unveil four stunning, eye-popping, concept SUVs: the Vision.S, Vision.X, Vision.T, and Vision.SXT.

August 15, Independence Day, has always seen the Mahindras launch something new.

Like it was the New-Gen Mahindra Thar in 2020. Then last year, we saw the 5-door version, the Thar ROXX in Kochi.

This year, the company showcased its new NU_IQ platform, a revolutionary foundation for four stunning, eye-popping, concept SUVs: the Vision.S, Vision.X, Vision.T, and Vision.SXT.

While other automakers are focusing solely on converting their current ICE range into electric vehicles (EVs), Mahindra is boldly charting a different course.

The NU_IQ platform is designed for multi-energy powertrains, meaning these futuristic SUVs won't just be EVs. They will also be available with petrol and diesel engines.

This gives one the freedom to choose the power source without compromising on style or performance.

These aren't just fantasy cars for auto shows. They're a preview of what's to come, bringing bold, jaw-dropping designs to the mainstream.

Let us first take a look at Vision S

IMAGE: The Vision S. Does this not look like a Mini Defender? The tree limb risers on the bonnet clearly indicate that this is going to be a 4x4 SUV.



IMAGE: And and the size clearly shows that this will be a sub 4-metre vehicle with an ICE engine, as the filling gauge indicator shows in the rear.



IMAGE: And the rear is where Vision S takes your breath away!

Next up, The Vision X.

IMAGE: This concept version is clearly an EV, and is more like a sporty, sleek, sophisticated vehicle.

IMAGE: The Vision S has a coupe-like roofline and is more aerodynamic. The rear has LED tail lights, and the spoilers have 2 unique LED fins .

Next up, The Vision T.

IMAGE: The Vision T sits on massive off-road tyres and is a chunkier, muscle-filled version of the Vision S.

IMAGE: A more modern version of the Mahindra Thar ROXX, maybe?

And finally, the Vision SXT.

IMAGE: The Vision SXT could be India's first answer to a rally truck boasting a lot of muscular and aggressive design.

IMAGE: This 4-door Vision SXT, clearly already has 2 spare wheels in its cargo. To be ready for the Baja Rally, maybe?

Developed at Mahindra's design studios in Mumbai and the UK, the concepts embody the brand's new "Opposites Attract" philosophy, blending tough, classic SUV elements with sleek, modern innovation.

Set to go into production starting in 2027, this new lineup looks to redefine the SUV market, offering a no compromise experience for customers in India and around the world.

This is one lineup of SUVs that we will be waiting with bated breath!