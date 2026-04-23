Tesla's Model Y L signals a serious push to disrupt India’s luxury EV market with more space, power, and aggressive pricing.

Priced just ₹2 lakh above the standard version, it undercuts expectations significantly.

IMAGE: Tesla Model Y L. All photographs: Somnath Chatterjee

Key Points Tesla has introduced the Model Y L in India with a strategic focus on aggressive pricing to capture a larger share of the luxury electric vehicle market.

The Model Y L features a significantly longer wheelbase (3040mm) compared to the standard model, offering a more spacious three-row cabin with captain seats, power adjustment, ventilation, and a powered armrest.

Equipped with a dual-motor configuration, the Model Y L boasts a 0-100 km/h acceleration in 5 seconds and an extended range of 680km, along with adaptive suspension for enhanced comfort.

Priced at Rs 61.9 lakh, only Rs 2 lakh more than the standard single-motor Model Y, the Model Y L's competitive pricing is designed to appeal to a broader segment of Indian luxury car buyers.

Elon Musk's Tesla throws down the gauntlet with the Model Y L

Last year Tesla finally came to India with a lot of buzz surrounding its debut along with a launch event which made headline news.

However, while Tesla's India entry was talked about a lot, the response to its first product has been tepid due to the slightly higher pricing.

However, Tesla has now made a dramatic shift and clearly wants to disrupt the luxury car segment with its aggressively priced Model Y L.

The intention is clear as it wants to claw back market share and get the same popularity that the Model Y enjoys overseas.

In hindsight, the Model Y L is perhaps the perfect car, being a long wheelbase model with more space. Here is a first look from the launch floor.

Spacious Cabin with Longer Wheelbase

The talking point is the longer wheelbase as at 3040mm, the Model Y L is significantly longer than the standard model and that means tonnes of space on the inside.

The Model Y L has three rows now with a second row captain seats layout with power adjustment, ventilation and powered armrest too.

Space is fantastic and perfect for the chauffeur driven while even the third row has ample space.

The interior too has been spruced up with a new textile based cabin and a more plush layout while luxuries have been poured inside with a 18 speaker audio system and more.

Luggage space is a humongous 2539L with the rows folded. The interior design is heavily software based and retains all functions via its massive touchscreen.

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Enhanced Performance with Dual Motor Configuration

Unlike the standard single motor Model Y, the L version packs in a more powerful dual motor layout with a claimed 0-100 km/h time of 5 seconds while the range too is more than enough for long road trips at 680km.

Of importance to India, the Model Y L has adaptive suspension and is more comfort oriented.

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Aggressive Pricing to Disrupt EV Segment

Despite the changes, the price has only increased by Rs 2 lakh over the standard single motor at Rs 61.9 lakh and that's clearly aimed at grabbing more market share.

It seems Tesla is now much more serious and confident about India while its focus has also shifted to our growing luxury car market.

Photographs curated by Rajesh Karkera/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff