Tesla drives in Model YL SUV, plans to bring humanoid robot Optimus to India

Tesla is accelerating its presence in India with the launch of the new Model YL SUV, alongside plans to significantly expand its service and charging infrastructure, while also exploring the introduction of its Optimus humanoid robot and energy solutions to the Indian market.

All photographs of Tesla's three-row six-seater SUV Model YL are courtesy Tesla.

Key Points Tesla has launched its second model in India, the three-row six-seater SUV Model YL, priced at Rs 61.99 lakh.

The company plans to expand its service and body shop network in cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Ahmedabad.

Tesla is committed to building charging infrastructure across major Indian highways, connecting cities like Delhi, Chandigarh, Jaipur, and Pune.

Tesla will bring its humanoid robot, Optimus, to India at the right time, with volume production starting later this year in the US.

The company is also considering introducing its vertically integrated energy solution business, including solar and energy storage, to India when appropriate.

American electric carmaker Tesla on Wednesday announced acceleration of its journey in India, driving in the three-row six-seater SUV Model YL priced at Rs 61.99 lakh, its second offering in the country.

The company, which last year made its much-awaited entry into India with the launch of its Model Y, is also revving up expansion of charging network across highways connecting major cities.

Expanding Service and Charging Network

"What we are going to do in the coming quarter or in this quarter is to expand our service and body shop network and presence in cities of Bengal, Hyderabad, Chennai and Ahmedabad," Tesla India general manager Sharad Agarwal said at the launch.

Stating that the company will be closer to its customers, he said, "Service for us is more of peace of mind to our customers because you don't need to come to the Tesla service centre to fix your car."

Charging is a very important part of the ecosystem that we are building here in India, he said and added the company had already enabled five supercharger stations in India and each of these locations was strategically selected.

Agarwal said the company is looking to "disrupt" the premium SUV segment with the newly launched Model YL.

"We want to build the charging around the lifestyle of our customers," he said.

India has a similar population like China where Tesla has 2,500 plus superchargers, he said.

"That is what when we are committed to the market, as the market demands, as per the lifestyle of our customers... we are going to build the charging infrastructure in this country," Agarwal said.

"And in the coming months, you will see that we will connect the major cities in this country with our supercharger and charging network.

"This will include Delhi, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Pune, Bangalore, and Chennai.

"So you will see the supercharger infrastructure on these key highways," he said.

He said the company also planned to build destination charging infrastructure around these cities because this is where its customers are.

That is how we will build and expand the charging ecosystem for our customers, he added.

Future Technologies: Optimus Robot and Energy Solutions

American electric carmaker Tesla will bring its humanoid robot, Optimus to India at the right time, a senior company official said on Wednesday.

Photograph: Tesla Handout via Reuters

The company will also look at bringing its vertically integrated energy solution business to the country at an appropriate time, Tesla chief for APAC region Isabel Fan told reporters.

She said Tesla will start volume production of Optimus later this year in the US.

"Humanoid robots will be big part of our life in the future," Fan said.

Humanoid robots would have several uses, including as a companion or to execute "dangerous task" that a human would not prefer to do, besides providing home medical requirement support, she noted.

"I have a commitment when it (time) comes right on the things (as) you have seen (in) other markets, we want to bring to India.

"That's the goal," Fan said referring to the company's humanoid robot.

With the help of robots human lives will be much easier, she added.

"This is a good option for humans to have a better use of time and be more productive."

On Tesla's energy solutions business, she said it is significant globally but "we don't talk enough in India".

"We are also a vertically integrated energy solution company, from solar, from energy storage to the usage plans and EV is one of them," Fan said, adding the company also offers mega pack power storage for commercial and power wall for consumers.

"So hopefully in the near future, I think we have needs. India is not short of sun (and) we may need," she said, adding when the right time comes the company would bring the energy solutions business to the country.

Fan was speaking at the launch of Tesla's second model in India, the six-seater, three-row SUV Model Y L.