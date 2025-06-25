BYD's Latest EV Makes a Splash in Mumbai

The BYD Sealion 7 offers instant, exhilarating power, effortlessly pinning you to your seat with a 0-100 km/h sprint in just 4.5 seconds -- a performance proudly showcased on its rear badging.

The BYD Sealion 7 is one of the most interesting cars we got our hands on.

BYD, a company that started its journey in India in 2007 with an electronics manufacturing plant in Chennai, has truly made a splash in the automotive sector. Initially focusing on electronic components for small devices like smartphones, they've rapidly become a significant player in the electric vehicle (EV) space.

Fast forward to 2025, and BYD is already on its fourth all-electric offering in India, a remarkable feat considering their first car, the e6 MPV, launched as a ₹30 lakh car just four years ago with virtually no advertising.

Today, BYD's Indian lineup boasts four impressive models: the Atto 3, eMax 7 (the newer version of the e6 MPV), Seal, and their latest, the BYD Sealion 7.

IMAGE: The BYD Sealion 7 amid the green surroundings in Aarey forest, Mumbai. Photograph: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Let us start with the pricing first, as this manufacturer often takes a bold stance. The Sealion 7 is available in two variants: the Premium and the Performance.

In Mumbai, the rear-wheel-drive Premium variant starts at an on-road price of ₹51.32 lakh. For those seeking more power and all-wheel drive, the Performance variant comes in at ₹57.55 lakh on-road in Mumbai.

The Sealion 7 is a rather large vehicle, measuring 4.8 metres long, positioning itself as a large family sports coupe. This places it in direct competition with established rivals like the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, and even premium options such as the BMW iX1 and Volvo EX40. In essence, the Sealion 7 feels more like we already have the Tesla Model Y in India.

The most important thing in EVs is the range. And in real-world conditions, the BYD Sealion 7 easily delivers 500 km on a single full charge with its 82 and a half kWhr LFP Blade Battery, which is BYD's best blade battery. Also found in the Mahindra Be 6 and the XeV 9e, the battery is renowned for offering exceptional range and some of the quickest charging times available today. Something truly worth boasting about.

See the 'Driven' video below to see how the Sealion 7 performs

VIDEO: BYD Sealion 7 India Review: Design, Performance, Range & Price

Visually, the Sealion 7 clearly adopts BYD's 'Ocean Aesthetics' design language, which is also present on the Seal sedan. It has got this bold, flowing silhouette that's undeniably eye-catching.

19-inch wheels on the Premium and 20-inch wheels on the Performance variant, a rare sight on a sports coupe at this price point.

Notice the sleek LED Headlamps the Double U-shaped light clusters, both are so very sharp and modern.

IMAGE: The unmissable rear tail light at night -- a full-width LED light bar with a dot-matrix arrangement. Photo animation: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff

And the rear tail light is just unmissable at night, with a full-width LED light bar with a dot-matrix arrangement that looks fantastic at night.

And yes, this sports coupe is longer than a Fortuner! With measurements of 4830mm length, 1925mm width, 1620mm height, with a 2930mm wheelbase, this makes for a very spacious cabin inside.

Step inside, and you're greeted by a cabin that truly impresses. The build quality, fit, and finish are genuinely on par with what you'd expect from luxury European brands. Soft touch leather all around. Good thigh support on all seats and ample legroom.

IMAGE: The all-black interiors of the BYD Sealion 7 engulf you in luxury as you step inside. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

And the magic inside is the 15.6-inch intelligent rotating touchscreen, which is a central hub for everything. See the video above to see the rotating screen in action.

The touch screen is responsive, the graphics are high-resolution, and it supports wireless Apple CarPlay and wired/wireless Android Auto. A huge fixed glass panel stretches across the roof, making the cabin feel airy, with a powered roller blind.

The Sealion 7 is loaded with advanced tech, safety (11 airbags, ADAS), and convenience features.

IMAGE: The near-perfect centre console of the BYD Sealion 7. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

And not to forget, Ttis stylish centre console is designed ergonomically, just perfect. The driver need not take his eyes off the road at all to use the drive modes.

It supports AC charging up to 11kW and DC fast charging up to 150kW. BYD even offers a complementary 7kW home charger with installation.

It's got a good real-world range for most users, and the Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) is a very practical feature for powering external devices on the go.

IMAGE: The rear of the BYD Sealion 7. Photograph: Joison Joe Sabu

The only drawback while driving is the rear view visibility, the angled rear windscreen with the high headrests inside makes the rear view area rather small.

In conclusion, the BYD Sealion 7 offers plenty of features -- L2 ADAS, Rotating Centre Console, wireless charging pad with cooling fan, plenty of practical storage inside. And a 500L boot space plus a 58 litre frunk... plenty of everything. But it's in the drive where the BYD Sealion 7 truly shines.

It offers instant, exhilarating power, effortlessly pinning you to your seat with a 0-100 km/h sprint in just 4.5 seconds -- a performance proudly showcased on its rear badging.

This car is not just well-equipped, it is a thrill to drive.