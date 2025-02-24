Why Tesla Entry is No Major Threat

Tesla needs to either sell the same models with reduced features to lower the cost for Indian market, or incur losses.

IMAGE: A Tesla showroom. Photograph: Florence Lo/Reuters

As the buzz around US electric vehicle (EV) major Tesla's potential India entry grows, capital markets and investment group CLSA said that even if the US giant launches a battery EV (BEV) at a price of $25,000, it does not anticipate significant threat to Indian auto original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Currently, the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y are the most affordable, priced around $35,000 at an ex-factory level in the US.

Thus, Tesla needs to either sell the same models with reduced features to lower the cost for Indian market, or incur losses.

CLSA feels that even if the import duty is revised to around 15-20 per cent, the price would be significantly higher than most of the over 4 metres long electric SUVs offered by domestic players like Tata Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki India and Hyundai Motor India.

Even if Tesla launches a BEV at $25,000, CLSA feels that features and specifications would be "meaningfully compromised" versus its traditional models.

Indian OEMs are offering "compelling features and competitive pricing", CLSA said.

It further goes on to add that the situation would be similar to that of acceptance of the Harley X440 bikes by Indian consumers, which are priced 20 per cent higher than the Royal Enfield Classic 350, with sales figures of around 1500 units and 28,000 units per month respectively.

Interestingly, stock prices of Indian auto OEMs, who have EV-focused plans, have fallen in the past two weeks since the buzz around Tesla's entry gained ground.

M&M fell by 16.5 per cent, TaMo by 4.8 per cent, MSIL by 5.57 per cent and HMIL by 5.4 per cent.

CLSA said that this was already factored in the recent de-rating of M&M, and it does not believe Tesla's entry would have significant impact on TaMo, MSIL and HMIL.

Currently, import duty on cars priced above $40,000 in India is 110 per cent, including the agriculture cess, which CLSA believes is subject to change post reciprocal tariffs from the US.

The cheapest Tesla car Model 3 is priced around $35,000 in the US.

With tariff lowered to 15-20 per cent, along with road tax, insurance and other costs, the on-road price would be $40,000 (Rs 35-40 lakh).

If Tesla positions itself with Model 3 at on-road price, 20-50 per cent higher than e-Vitara, e-Creta, XEV 9e, it would not significantly impact domestic EV models.

Mahindra's XEV 9e and BE 6 have collectively registered booking value of Rs 8,472 crore (at ex-showroom price) on the first day of opening.

The eSUVs have secured 30,179 bookings. This is noteworthy considering that the total electric passenger vehicle sales in India was about 100,000 units for the calendar year 2024.

In India, BEV penetration is 2.4 per cent, compared to 12 per cent globally and 30 per cent in China.

With narrowing gaps between internal combustion engines (ICE) and EVs, coupled with the government's stringent emission norms (CAFE III and CAFE IV), CLSA believes that the BEV penetration in India could move up to 15 per cent by FY28 and 25 per cent by FY30.

Thus, even if we assume that Tesla gains market share of 10-20 per cent in EVs by FY30, it would overall imply a PV market share of 2-5 per cent only.

Date M&M Tata Motors Maruti Suzuki Hyundai Motor Nifty Auto 7/2/2025 3198 707 13047 1900 23460 10/2/2025 3137 696 12899 1859 23113 11/2/2025 3085 678 12718 1836 22574 12/2/2025 2986 684 12663 1808 22407 13/2/2025 2978 684 12668 1798 22344 14/2/2025 2941 680 12669 1807 22069 17/2/2025 2830 687 12759 1846 21952 18/2/2025 2788 682 12786 1810 21819 19/2/2025 2757 681 12679 1877 21809 20/2/2025 2840 690 12437 1855 22075 21/2/2025 2668 673 12320 1797 21506

BASE 100 Date M&M Tata Motors Maruti Suzuki Hyundai Motor Nifty Auto 7/2/2025 100 100 100 100 100 10/2/2025 98 98 99 98 99 11/2/2025 96 96 97 97 96 12/2/2025 93 97 97 95 96 13/2/2025 93 97 97 95 95 14/2/2025 92 96 97 95 94 17/2/2025 89 97 98 97 94 18/2/2025 87 96 98 95 93 19/2/2025 86 96 97 99 93 20/2/2025 89 98 95 98 94 21/2/2025 83 95 94 95 92

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com