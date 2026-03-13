Passenger vehicle dispatches rise 10.6% in Feb to 4,17,705 units: SIAM

India's auto industry experienced a significant surge in February, with passenger vehicles and two-wheelers leading the charge, though concerns about the West Asia conflict loom over future growth.

Photograph: Babu/Reuters

Key Points India's domestic passenger vehicle dispatches increased by 10.6% year-on-year in February, indicating positive market sentiment.

Utility vehicles were a major driver of growth in passenger vehicle sales, with a 13.5% increase compared to the previous year.

Two-wheeler sales experienced a significant surge, rising by 35.2% in February, with both motorcycle and scooter sales contributing to the growth.

The auto industry is monitoring the conflict in West Asia due to potential impacts on the supply chain, manufacturing, and exports.

Passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, and three-wheelers posted their highest ever sales for February.

Domestic passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers rose 10.6 per cent year-on-year to 4,17,705 units in February as positive market sentiments continued but the war in West Asia remains a concern as it could impact manufacturing and exports, industry body SIAM said on Friday.

Passenger vehicle dispatches stood at 3,77,689 units in February 2025.

Growth in PV sales last month was driven mainly by utility vehicles, which clocked a growth of 13.5 per cent at 2,36,957 units as compared to 2,08,795 units in February last year.

Passenger car dispatches declined 3.8 per cent at 1,06,799 units last month as compared to 1,10,966 units in the year-ago period, SIAM said.

Sales of vans in the domestic market were at 11,620 units last month as compared to 11,493 units in February 2025, up 1.1 per cent, it added.

Two-Wheeler and Three-Wheeler Sales Surge

Two-wheeler sales rose 35.2 per cent to 18,71,406 units last month as against 13,84,605 units in February last year, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said in a statement.

Motorcycle sales in February were up 30.8 per cent at 10,96,537 units as against 8,38,250 units in the year-ago month.

Similarly, scooter sales rose 42.3 per cent at 7,29,774 units last month as compared to 5,12,783 units in the same period last year, SIAM said.

Three-wheeler dispatches to dealers were up 29 per cent last month at 74,573 units as against 57,788 units in the year-ago period, it added.

Industry Outlook and Concerns

Commenting on the performance, SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon said, "Positive sentiments in the industry continue as passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, and three-wheelers posted their highest ever Sales of February in 2026, with double-digit growth compared to February 2025."

On the road ahead, he said, "While March has festive drivers in several parts of the country, the recent conflict in West Asia remains a concern, both from the perspective of the supply chain, which could impact the manufacturing processes and exports."

Industry would keep a close watch on evolving geopolitical developments, he added.