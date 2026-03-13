HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Business » Passenger vehicle dispatches rise 10.6% in Feb to 4,17,705 units: SIAM

Passenger vehicle dispatches rise 10.6% in Feb to 4,17,705 units: SIAM

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 13, 2026 14:59 IST

x

India's auto industry experienced a significant surge in February, with passenger vehicles and two-wheelers leading the charge, though concerns about the West Asia conflict loom over future growth.

Auto manufacturing unit

Photograph: Babu/Reuters

Key Points

  • India's domestic passenger vehicle dispatches increased by 10.6% year-on-year in February, indicating positive market sentiment.
  • Utility vehicles were a major driver of growth in passenger vehicle sales, with a 13.5% increase compared to the previous year.
  • Two-wheeler sales experienced a significant surge, rising by 35.2% in February, with both motorcycle and scooter sales contributing to the growth.
  • The auto industry is monitoring the conflict in West Asia due to potential impacts on the supply chain, manufacturing, and exports.
  • Passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, and three-wheelers posted their highest ever sales for February.

Domestic passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers rose 10.6 per cent year-on-year to 4,17,705 units in February as positive market sentiments continued but the war in West Asia remains a concern as it could impact manufacturing and exports, industry body SIAM said on Friday.

Passenger vehicle dispatches stood at 3,77,689 units in February 2025.

 

Growth in PV sales last month was driven mainly by utility vehicles, which clocked a growth of 13.5 per cent at 2,36,957 units as compared to 2,08,795 units in February last year.

Passenger car dispatches declined 3.8 per cent at 1,06,799 units last month as compared to 1,10,966 units in the year-ago period, SIAM said.

Sales of vans in the domestic market were at 11,620 units last month as compared to 11,493 units in February 2025, up 1.1 per cent, it added.

Two-Wheeler and Three-Wheeler Sales Surge

Two-wheeler sales rose 35.2 per cent to 18,71,406 units last month as against 13,84,605 units in February last year, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said in a statement.

Motorcycle sales in February were up 30.8 per cent at 10,96,537 units as against 8,38,250 units in the year-ago month.

Similarly, scooter sales rose 42.3 per cent at 7,29,774 units last month as compared to 5,12,783 units in the same period last year, SIAM said.

Three-wheeler dispatches to dealers were up 29 per cent last month at 74,573 units as against 57,788 units in the year-ago period, it added.

Industry Outlook and Concerns

Commenting on the performance, SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon said, "Positive sentiments in the industry continue as passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, and three-wheelers posted their highest ever Sales of February in 2026, with double-digit growth compared to February 2025."

On the road ahead, he said, "While March has festive drivers in several parts of the country, the recent conflict in West Asia remains a concern, both from the perspective of the supply chain, which could impact the manufacturing processes and exports."

Industry would keep a close watch on evolving geopolitical developments, he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Renault Lists India Among 3 Key Growth Hubs Outside Europe
Renault Lists India Among 3 Key Growth Hubs Outside Europe
Drive Review: Tata Punch.ev is no longer just a city car
Drive Review: Tata Punch.ev is no longer just a city car
XEV 9e Cineluxe @29.35L: Whats New
XEV 9e Cineluxe @29.35L: Whats New
Mercedes's All-New V-Class redines 'private suite on wheels'
Mercedes's All-New V-Class redines 'private suite on wheels'
Skoda Eyes Cleaner Fuel Options as Kylaq Drives New Buyers
Skoda Eyes Cleaner Fuel Options as Kylaq Drives New Buyers

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 2

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

webstory image 3

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

VIDEOS

Meet Gujarat's Dairy Hero Changing Cattle Breeding!1:55

Meet Gujarat's Dairy Hero Changing Cattle Breeding!

Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal Arrives for Kuldeep Yadav's Grand Wedding0:28

Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal Arrives for Kuldeep Yadav's Grand...

Watch: Monalisa Defends Interfaith Marriage with Actor Farman Khan10:47

Watch: Monalisa Defends Interfaith Marriage with Actor...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO