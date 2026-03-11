Renault Lists India Among 3 Key Growth Hubs Outside Europe

Between now and 2030, four new models will be designed and assembled in India, including 100 per cent electric and full-hybrid cars.

Photograph: Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo/Reuters

French automaker Renault on Tuesday announced its new strategic plan, futuREady, through which the company has set an ambitious target of selling 2 million Renault-branded vehicles by 2030, with half coming from outside Europe.

More importantly, India is lined up as one of the three key growth hubs outside Europe and is planned as a global production hub.

Based on this strategy, Renault plans 36 new models in the next five years, including 14 outside Europe, compared with just eight in the previous five years.

Between now and 2030, four new models will be designed and assembled in India, including 100 per cent electric and full-hybrid cars.

The Bridger Concept is the forerunner of the first vehicle to be developed in India in under two years, in line with Renault Group's new standards.

Designed on the Renault Group modular platform, or RGMP Small (its new name), it will be available in combustion, hybrid or electric versions depending on the market.

It will be launched initially in India by the end of 2027, with a gradual rollout to other international markets.

Present in India for 15 years, Renault said it is taking advantage of its in-depth knowledge of the market and a fully integrated local ecosystem.

"In this way, India will become a global production and supply hub for the brand, serving its domestic market as well as many other countries," a statement said.

"The plan is based on four pillars: growth ready, tech ready, excellence ready and trust ready.

"We plan to launch 36 new models between now and 2030 and substantially transform the customer experience during the lifetime of our vehicles.

"We will accelerate our technological road maps for all key technologies.

"We will also set highly ambitious goals for operational performance, with the widespread use of AI," said François Provost, chief executive officer of Renault Group.

The group said it is stepping up the pace with a targeted approach in its growth hubs -- India, South America and South Korea -- all of which will contribute to its expansion.

The company added that it is planning to sell over 2 million Ren­ault-branded vehicles every year, with half from outside Europe.

It is also planning to have 100 per cent electrified sales in Europe and 50 per cent outside Europe.

"Renault now relies on robust hubs in Morocco, Türkiye, Latin America, South Korea and India, where we already have strong industrial and commercial presence.

"With futuREady, our ambition is clear: to strengthen our positions in our key markets with products that are fully adapted to each region, electrified and true to Renault's DNA," said Fabrice Cambolive, chief executive officer, Renault brand.

Renault sold 620,000 vehicles outside Europe in 2025

The world's leading French car brand, Renault sold 620,000 vehicles outside Europe in 2025, an increase of 11 per cent compared with 2024.

Building on these results, the brand is preparing to step up its offensive in order to reap the full potential of its five international hubs in Morocco, Türkiye, Latin America, South Korea and India.

The goal is to capture growth in international markets, while sharpening Renault's competitive edge in Europe.

Renault said it will rely primarily on its hubs in Latin America, South Korea and India, where the brand already has strong industrial and commercial presence.

Together, these markets represent a potential equivalent to that of Europe.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff