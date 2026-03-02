HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mercedes's All-New V-Class redines 'private suite on wheels'

Mercedes's All-New V-Class redines 'private suite on wheels'

By Rajesh Karkera, Hitesh Harisinghani
March 02, 2026 18:35 IST

The V-Class will be locally produced at the Mercedes facility in Chakan, near Pune, making it the second product, after the Mercedes-Maybach GLS, to begin local production.

The luxury personal mobility segment in India just hit a new high-water mark.

At the launch event in Mumbai on Monday, Saif Ali Khan and Gauri Khan emerged from Mercedes-Benz's all-new V-Class Extra-Long Wheelbase (LWB), a vehicle designed not just as a mode of transport but as a serene "oasis of personal space" for India's power elite.

The All New Mercedes V class launch in Mumbai. Photo by Rajesh Karkera

The launch also had Nimrat Kaur, who hosted a discussion between the actor Saif and the producer Gauri Khan.

 

This glamorous debut perfectly complemented the vehicle's positioning as the ultimate luxury MPV for trendsetters and affluent families.

The All New V Class launched in Mumbai by Saif Ali Khan and Gauri Khan. Photo by Hitesh Harisinghani

A major milestone Mercedes-Benz announced was that the V-Class will now be locally produced at their world-class facility in Chakan, near Pune, making it the second product, following the Mercedes-Maybach GLS, to begin local production this year.

WATCH: Nimrat Kaur makes Saif Ali Khan and Gauri Khan spill the beans about their lives in cars, Mumbai, March 2, 2026. Video: Kind Courtesy Mercedes India

The Exterior

The All New 2026 Mercedes V Class. Photo by Rajesh Karkera

The V-Class is available for booking at an introductory price starting at Rs. 1.4 crore (ex-showroom, all India), on payment of Rs 5 lakh.

The rear of the All New 2026 Mercedes V Class. Photo by Rajesh Karkera

Unrivalled Interior Luxury

The V-Class is designed to function as a "Private Suite" that transforms every journey into a curated experience.

Interior of the All New 2026 Mercedes V Class. Photo by Hitesh Harisinghani

The 6-seat layout features a sophisticated configuration designed for maximum freedom and comfort.

While the second row features "First-Class" luxury seats with massage and calf support, the third row breaks new ground as the first in its segment to offer ventilated seats.

For business meetings or family chats, the 2nd row seats can be configured to face the third row, creating a mobile lounge.

The 2026 V class from Mercedes. Photo by Hitesh Harisinghani

Every row is equipped with individual wireless charging pads.

The All New 2026 Mercedes V Class. Photo by Hitesh Harisinghani

The driver's cockpit features a refined, sophisticated black look with a high-tech MBUX touch display and trackpad.

The cabin also gets a 64-colour ambient lighting and a 15-speaker Burmester® surround sound system with Dolby Atmos.

2026 Mercedes Benz V Class. Photo by Hitesh Harisinghani

The boot space is usable even with the last row up.

The Drivetrains

The 2026 Mercedes Benz V Class. Photo by Rajesh Karkera

For the first time in India, the V-Class debuts a petrol engine alongside its diesel counterpart.

Both the 170 kW petrol (with mild-hybrid tech) and the 174 kW diesel are mated to a 9G-TRONIC transmission.

For the first time... India Specific AIRMATIC suspension will be offered on both powertrains, specifically developed to handle Indian road conditions.

The V Class also boasts to be the safest vehicle in its segment, featuring 7 standard airbags (extending from A to D pillars) and a suite of assists, including Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC and a 360 degree camera.

A Suite for the Whole Family (Including Pets)

Pets at the launch of the 2026 V Class in Mumbai.

The launch ended on a charming note with the introduction of Lhasa Apsos and Golden Retrievers.

This highlighted the V-Class as the perfect companion for Indian families who prefer travelling in luxury with their pets, ensuring that every member of the household, furry ones included, travels in the lap of luxury.

