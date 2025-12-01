Mahindra To Build 1000 Ultra-Fast Charging Points On Highways

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is stepping beyond vehicle manufacturing to build a national electric-mobility ecosystem.

IMAGE: Mahindra Inaugurates First 180 kW Ultra Fast Charging Station.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is stepping beyond vehicle manufacturing to build a national electric-mobility ecosystem, and has announced plans to set up 1,000 ultra-fast charging-points on highways by 2027.

All chargers will be 180 kW and above, forming a high-power electric-vehicle (EV) corridor designed to make intercity electric travel seamless.

Two stations, each equipped with four fast chargers, are live. M&M will deploy the remaining chargers across 250 high-traffic corridors, which account for nearly 90 per cent of India’s long-distance road movement.

The network will be brand-agnostic, open to all EV users, and integrated with Google Maps, aggregator platforms, and M&M’s own app for unified discovery and payments.

IMAGE: Mahindra XEV 9S. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, chief executive officer (CEO), M&M’s automotive division, and executive director, Mahindra Electric Automobile, said the charging rollout was central to the company’s long-term EV strategy.

"The future of electric mobility depends on making long-distance travel as effortless as city driving. That starts with a reliable, fast-charging backbone on India’s highways. Along with our expanding range of long-range electric sport utility vehicles, we are ensuring customers can confidently choose electric for every journey," Gollagunta added.

The move comes as M&M expanded its EV portfolio with the launch of the seven-seater XEV 9S, built on the company’s INGLO platform. Bookings and deliveries for the XEV 9S will start in January.

With the new model, Mahindra has four electric SUVs -- XUV400, XEV 9e, BE 6, and XEV 9S -- and three of these (XEV 9e, BE 6, XEV 9S) are based on the INGLO platform.

It has sold over 30,000 BE 6 and XEV 9-series EVs in the past seven months, generating about Rs 8,000 crore.

The company expects EVs to account for 25 per cent of its volumes by 2027-28, backed by scaling up manufacturing.

M&M’s EV sales in March surged 181 per cent, followed by sustained high growth through the rest of the year, including standout increases of 523 per cent in June, 942 per cent in August, and 583 per cent in September on a low base. October was Mahindra’s best month, with sales rising over threefold to 3,911 units.

“We are moving to an operating production capacity of 8,000 EVs per month by the end of the financial year. Of that we aim to sell 7,000 units a month,” Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director and CEO (auto & farm sectors), said.

M&M’s born-electric vehicles are manufactured at its Chakan plant.

The company is creating a road map for battery recycling and end-of-life solutions, supported by internal teams and learning from its longer-running electric three-wheeler business.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff