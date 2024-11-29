Check Out Mahindra's BE 6e, XEV 9e

It's a bird, it's a plane, it's the new electric SUVs from Mahindra!

Rediff.com's Rajesh Karkera and Hitesh Harisinghani describe the futuristic BE 6e and XEV 9e.

Mahindra has once again raised the bar with the launch of its electric SUVs, the BE 6e and XEV 9e.

Priced at ₹18.90 lakh and ₹21.90 lakh respectively for the Pack 1 variant, these futuristic vehicles are set to redefine electric mobility in India.

The car will be offered in multiple variants, with Pack 3 being the top-tier model.

Lower variants -- Pack 2 and Pack 1 -- will also be available.

A Glimpse into the Future

These aren't just concept cars; they're production-ready and will hit Indian roads by March 2025.

Bookings for these electric marvels will commence in January 2025.

The Stunning BE 6e

The BE 6e is a head-turner, with its bold design and striking features.

Its 19-inch wheels, 245/15 R19 tyres, and high ground clearance of 207mm command attention.

The sleek rear profile, reminiscent of a jet plane, adds to its futuristic appeal.

What you see above is the key of the BE 6e.

Apart from the lock and unlock and the AC cooling button, there are additional buttons on the top left and right.

These can be used to move the car straight ahead or back in case you are parked in a tight spot where opening the door to enter the car is a problem :) -

See this feature in the video below

Watch: The Auto Park feature of the BE 6e which can be done with the key as well as the car's mobile app.

Tech-Packed Interior

The BE 6e's interior is equally impressive.

The driver-centric cockpit feels like it is ready to hug you, with its unique gear shifter which resembles an aeroplane thruster.

The rear seats are spacious and the Sunroof or Skylight in the car gets an illuminated design inside the glass roof which is invisible until you put it on.

The flushed door handles, rear spoilers like a jet plane and air dams all around the front of the car, make the BE 6e ready to take off!

Advanced Technology in Both Cars

And, yes, both the cars get an L2+ ADAS which means, apart from the cameras, this has a total of 5 radars and 12 ultrasonic sensors which together make up the feature-rich ADAS.

The Luxurious XEV 9e

The XEV 9e is the bigger and sensible brute of the two. Sensible in the sense that this is a more controlled sibling.

The elder between the two, the XEV 9e takes electric luxury to new heights. You will see more of it in our video review of the two cars.

Step in and you will see an unseen digital screen on the dashboard.

A screen that extends all the way to the passenger seat.

Yes! The front passenger gets his own screen and they can watch or listen to anything they want without disturbing the driver!

The XEV gets independent screen attachments for the rear passengers as well.

This is how the XEV 9e skyroof looks when it is opened.

And this is what it looks like with the illumination on. The colours of the illumination in both cars are adjustable according to your preference.

The panoramic sunroof with adjustable illumination adds to the opulent feel.

Groove Mode

Both the BE 6e and XEV 9e have a unique "Groove Mode," where the cars synchronise their lights and sound to your music.

Here's how they work

Two battery pack sizes will be offered: 59kWh and 79kWh. Even the smaller 59kWh battery, available in lower variants, is capable of delivering a range of over 300 km on a single charge.

A big relief for EV buyers is the Lifetime Warranty on the battery packs.

Stay tuned for our detailed reviews of these electric marvels.