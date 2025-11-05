HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
A Legend Returns: My Tata Sierra Story

A Legend Returns: My Tata Sierra Story

By Rajesh Karkera
By Rajesh Karkera
Last updated on: November 05, 2025 16:34 IST

A car that defined a generation of Indian SUVs, offering a rear seat so comfortable it felt like home.

As the Tata Sierra makes a triumphant return as a modern monocoque 5-door on November 15, Rajesh Karkera recalls the original SUV that defined his early adulthood.

The excitement is building! I can hardly contain myself thinking about the return of the Tata Sierra.

This isn't just another SUV launch for me. It is a huge wave of nostalgia for the car that defined my early adulthood.

Rewind to my college days... when the Tata Sierra first rolled out in 1991.

As India's first offroad SUV, it had this immediate, magnetic appeal, a real head-turner. I was utterly smitten. I knew right then, that this was my car.

The 1991 Tata Sierra

The moment I landed my first job, the years of "saving, saving, and saving" began. It took time, but finally, I had enough for a used Tata Sierra.

I cherished that car, driving it for nearly five years before finally selling it, and for a surprisingly good price, proving that the depreciation wasn't too harsh on this icon! And yes.. I did maintain it that way, too.

My Living Room on Wheels

The 1998 Tata Sierra

IMAGE: My Tata Safari, a photograph taken when there were no phone cameras. Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff

But the true magic was inside. The amazingly comfortable rear seat felt less like a car bench and more like a living room sofa, making every road trip with friends feel instantly special and fun.

And that comfort was put to the ultimate test during an unforgettable trip from Silvassa, Gujarat. We were stuck in a nightmare of a traffic jam due to an overturned truck which was carrying cooking gas cylinders. That's when the Sierra truly shone.

Its rugged capability allowed me to confidently take it off the highway, navigate the no-road areas beside the traffic, and climb a 45-degree embankment!

We cleared that 5-kilometre jam in minutes, enjoying the green forest view while we were at it. My mother-in-law, who was relaxing in the comfortable rear seat, still remembers that ride!

The roots of the Sierra

Tata Telcoline brochure

IMAGE: A Telcoline brochure from the 1900s. 

The Sierra's roots are fascinating. It evolved from the Tata Telcoline 207 pickup launched in 1988. Interestingly, the early face of the Sierra even took design cues that echoed Mercedes models of the time, a nod to the corporate partnership between Tata Motors and Daimler-Benz.

It was this pickup that paved the way for the original Sierra just three years later.

The New Era: Modern, Monocoque, and Multi-Fuel

The Rear of the New Tata Sierra

Now, more than 27 years later, on November 15, the legend is set for a monumental comeback in a completely modern avatar.

No longer a 2-door, ladder-on-frame SUV.

But a 5-door, monocoque modern machine.

It will feature all fuel options -- ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) and EV (Electric Vehicle).

Design Highlights:  Hitting the Sweet Spot

The sneak peek of the new Sierra is thrilling, and shows a blend of nostalgia with cutting-edge design.

The Modern Font Facia

The front of the new Tata Sierra

The front sports a distinct, modern, and refreshed look that aligns with Tata's impressive new vehicle lineup.

The Iconic Side Profile

The New Tata Sierra

The side profile is where the magic happens. It retains the Sierra's core identity with its fat and thick B-pillar and the visually stunning signature one-piece wrap-over glass look, a design unlike anything else in the Indian market.

The Only One with Wrap Up Glass Pane

The Wrap over glass of the Tata Sierra

While the new model does not have the internal wrap-over glass of the original (likely for enhanced safety), the exterior design expertly maintains the illusion.

The Open-Air Feel with Panoramic Sunroof

Panaromic Sunroof of the Tata Sierra

To truly make up for the original's open cabin feeling, the new Sierra will feature a spectacular Panoramic Sunroof! This promises to let the light and "open-air feeling" sink into the cabin even more deeply than before, hopefully recreating that spacious, 'living room' vibe.

And, yes, look at the grab from the sneak peek video above -- The dashboard seems to hold a very large infotainment screen which expands all the way to the passenger seat!

My breath is officially bated. I will be counting down the days until the November 15 launch, eager to see, touch, and feel this legend reborn!

All IMAGES: Screengrabs from the sneak peek video enhanced by software. Courtesy Tata Motors
Rajesh Karkera / Rediff.com
