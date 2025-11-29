HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
The 7-seater EV that redefines 'base model' at ₹19.95 lakh

By RAJESH KARKERA
5 Minutes Read
November 29, 2025 12:21 IST

The XEV 9S is poised to disrupt the market, specifically with its entry-level variant called the 'Pack One Above', which offers a level of equipment rarely seen in base models, writes Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com.

Mahindra has officially pulled the XEV 9S out of the shadows.

This is India's first 'authentic electric origin' 7-seater SUV. Built on Mahindra's new INGLO architecture, this SUV isn't just about going electric; it is about offering massive space and premium tech without the price tag usually associated with large EVs.

And at a starting price of ₹ 19.95 lakh ex-showroom.

 

This is poised to disrupt the market, specifically with its entry-level variant, called the 'Pack One Above', which offers a level of equipment rarely seen in base models.

XEV 9s

Usually, buying the base variant of a car means compromising on tech, safety, or aesthetics. But Team Mahindra seems to have flipped this script this time. The entry-level variant is not called "base" as with the other BE vehicles, it is called 'Pack One above', and looking at the spec sheet, the name is fitting. Above it is!

And what you get standard in this entry variant itself is crazy! 

Let's take a look at some of it in pictures.

Large 3 screens on the XEV 9s

A huuuge Coast-to-Coast Triple Super Screen (three 12.3-inch displays).

Fully Automatic Temperature Control (FATC) with rear AC vents!

Not one but two battery choices -- the 59 kWh battery, which produces 170 kW of power and a 79 kWh battery that produces a massive 210 kW of power. Plus, both get superfast charging support, capable of charging from 20% to 80% in just 20 minutes.

XEV 9s Skyroof

And that's not all... The base variant, the 'Pack One Above', gets a Panoramic Skyroof, yes, not just a sunroof but a huge Skyroof!

XEV 9s boot space

The XEV 9s boasts a 150 litre frunk (front trunk) and a boot space of up to 527 litres, but with the 3rd row folded, of course.

2nd row of the XEV 9s

The 2nd row seats come with a 60:40 split, multi-step recline, and the most useful one... Sliding functions.

Safety, too, has not been discounted for the price! As a standard, you get six Airbags, All-Wheel Disc Brakes, TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), Rear Parking Sensors with HD Camera.

And the list continues!

Now, if all these features are standard, we can only wonder what the mid and top variants offer!

The mid variant, which is named the 'Pack Two Above' comes at a price of ₹ 24.45 lakh for the 70 kWh battery variant and Rs 25.45 lakh ex-showroom for the 70kWh battery variant.

The third variant of the XEV 9s is the 'Pack Three'.

This one, among many more features, also gets an Intelligent Adaptive Suspension, and also a VR LED air filter, which keeps the AQI levels inside the cabin much, much lower than it is outside.

While the base model is the value king, the XEV 9S range scales up for one more variant this time. The more than fully loaded 'Pack Three Above' gets a price tag of ₹ 29.45 lakh.

Cabin cam in the XEV 9s

This top variant gets the 'MAIA' Brain, which is Mahindra's advanced AI integration. A driver monitoring system called 'Eyedentity' that adjusts settings based on who is driving and detects fatigue and tiredness too. And you can take selfies and record videos of yourself inside the cabin. And yes, make zoom calls too sitting inside the cabin using the camera seen above and not your phone.

Ventillated seats in the 2nd row

The 2nd row seats are ventilated too, and a powered 'Boss Mode' is available, which gives easy access to adjust the front seat for the person sitting behind and a lounge desk. And in the long list is a 16-speaker Harman Kardon system with Dolby Atmos, Level 2+ ADAS with 5 radars and vision cameras.

The list is just unending! 

Take a look at the walkaround to get a better picture of the space in the XEV 9s.

WATCH: The space available in the Mahindra XEV 9s. Video: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.

To experience the XEV 9s, you will have to wait till January 5 when the test drives start. Bookings open on January 14.

But before that, stay tuned to Rediff to see the first drive review.

Mahindra XEV 9s

IMAGE: The XEV 9s is a solid, muscular mix of the XUV700 and the XEV 9e. Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff and Tata Motors

The XEV 9S represents a big shift in strategy. By offering the Triple Screen setup, Panoramic Skyroof, and fast charging in the ₹ 19.95 Lakh variant, Mahindra is ensuring that the "starting price" isn't just a marketing gimmick anymore.

It is a genuinely viable option for families who want a big, modern electric 7-seater, which can in just 20 mins get from a 0% charge to an 80% charge. More like if you stop on the road for a coffee and a snack!

And yes, the most important question... The real world range in one charge is 500+ km!

RAJESH KARKERA / Rediff.com
